INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

After strong fourth quarter, INFICON closes 2025 at record sales level



24-March-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com 'Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR' Announcement of INFICON Holding AG Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, March 24, 2026 Fourth Quarter 2025: Record sales of USD 184.2 million, plus 3.7% over prior year and 12.0% over Q3 2025; Operating profit of USD 32.2 million or 17.5% of sales (Q4 2024: USD 36.1 million; 20.3%)

Book-to-bill ratio above 1 for the fourth consecutive quarter. Orders increase substantially year-on-year in most end markets and regions

Full-year 2025: Record sales of USD 673.7 million, plus 0.4%; Operating profit of USD 112.3 million or 16.7% of sales (2024: USD 136.0 million; 20.3%); Net profit of USD 85.8 million or 12.7% of sales (2024: USD 112.8 million; 16.8%)

Outlook 2026: Sales of USD 680 to USD 720 million with operating profit margin of 17-19% Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Distribution: Invitation to the AGM, scheduled for April 22, 2026, with all items on the agenda and proposals by the Board of Directors available for download. Proposed distribution per share of CHF 2.00 as ordinary dividend, Payout ratio approximately 73%.

Annual Report and Media/Analyst Conference: The Annual Report 2025 is available online. English language analyst/media conference today at 09:30 a.m. CET via MS Teams at https://ir.inficon.com/conference-calls-or-webcasts/ INFICON (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), a globally leading provider of vacuum technology and smart manufacturing sensors and software, reports strong sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 and closes the fiscal year 2025 on a record level. INFICON achieved sales of USD 184.2 million in the fourth quarter, a plus of 3.7% over the same period of last year and an increase of 12.0% over the third quarter. The order intake was strong, with a book-to-bill ratio above 1 for the fourth consecutive quarter. Full-year sales rose to USD 673.7 million, up from USD 671.0 million a year ago. In a challenging business environment of 2025, INFICON's business model proved to be solid, flexible, and resilient. INFICON rapidly and flexibly adjusted its manufacturing setup to mitigate the most severe consequences of ongoing trade disputes and broader global market disruptions. The unchanged focus on strong supplier and customer relationships was well appreciated by INFICON's business partners and helped sustain the company's resilient performance. In all four quarters of the year, the order intake exceeded sales, providing a solid business basis for the upcoming months. The measures implemented in 2025 came, as expected, with corresponding costs. While these measures have impacted operating income in the short-term, they strengthen INFICON's long-term positioning, supported by its flexible global manufacturing footprint and strong customer relationships. We hence expect a gradual recovery over the coming quarters. Strong fourth quarter 2025 sales Sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 reached a record of USD 184.2 million, an increase of 3.7% over the prior-year period, and of 12.0% compared with the third quarter. Excluding positive currency effects of 2.2 percentage points, the organic plus was 1.5%, growing across all regions. INFICON's largest target market, Semi & Vacuum Coating, achieved quarterly sales of USD 93.6 million and accounted for 50.8% of Group sales. This represents a plus of 20.8% over the third quarter, and a drop of 6.9% over the record-high sales in the fourth quarter of 2024. The semiconductor industry is expected to show continued growth and to gradually gain momentum over the coming months. With sales of USD 47.5 million, the General Vacuum market contributed 25.8% to Group sales and grew by 27.3% year-on-year across all regions, and by 5.5% in the sequential comparison. The sturdy sales performance is backed by the growing demand for vacuum technology applications in various high-tech markets. In the Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, and Automotive market, INFICON generated 17% of its overall fourth quarter sales. With USD 31.2 million, sales declined slightly (-2.2%) year-over-year, and by 12.9% sequentially. INFICON's target market, Security & Energy, accounted for 6.4% of the quarterly sales and increased sharply both in the yearly (+53.4%) and the sequential (+114.3%) comparison. Full-year 2025 sales reach highest level to date INFICON reports full-year sales of USD 673.7 million, an increase of 0.4% over the prior year. This sales level slightly exceeds the former record result generated in 2023. General Vacuum generated a strong and broadly based growth of 11.8% to USD 174.8 million, representing 25.9% of Group sales. The Semi & Vacuum Coating market accounted for 49% of Group sales with USD 330.0 million, a drop of 2.9%, strongly affected by the international trade and technology disputes. In a competitive market, the Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, and Automotive market reports 2.4% higher sales of USD 137.1 million, based on market share gain in the traditional target industries, and a rising demand for cooling technology from new data centers needed for artificial intelligence applications. For its Security & Energy market, INFICON reports a year-on-year decrease of 22.2% to USD 31.8 million, equaling 4.7% of Group sales. Dynamic growth in Asia-Pacific The regional sales development shows a strong sales increase in the Asia-Pacific region of 19.2% to USD 168.6 million. This growth is primarily driven by strong demand for latest generation AI chips, while the now fully operational site in Malaysia strengthens INFICON's strategic footprint through closer proximity to customers in this region. At the same time, INFICON recorded moderate sales growth in China, as revenue increased 1.2% to USD 190.8 million, representing 28.3% of total Group sales. Sales to European customers totaled USD 153.2 million or 22.7% of Group sales, a decline of 3.0%. Americas contributed USD 156.4 million to Group sales, a drop of 12.4%. Strong balance sheet, solid cash flow, temporarily reduced margins During 2025, INFICON flexibly adjusted its global production footprint to confront the effects of the trade, technology, and tariff disputes by moving the manufacturing of a series of products east, i.e. closer to its dominant customer base. Despite these actions, not all negative effects from the trade disputes could be avoided, and the measures taken increased capacity, resulting in additional capital expenditure, setup, and personnel costs. INFICON achieved a quarterly gross profit of USD 81.7 million, yielding a margin of 44.4%, after 46.4% a year ago. After 17% higher costs of USD 14.5 million in R&D (7.9% of sales), and selling, general, and administrative costs of USD 35.0 million, INFICON achieved an operating income of USD 32.2 million. This represents a margin of 17.5% and marks a clear improvement versus the second and third quarters, despite continued material impacts from tariffs, foreign exchange fluctuations, and capacity duplication. With a net income of USD 25.3 million, earnings per share were USD 1.03 after USD 1.40 a year ago. Looking at the fiscal year 2025, the gross profit margin amounted to 44.9% after 47.1% a year ago. After R&D costs and tightly managed expenses, the operating profit for the full year resulted at USD 112.3 million, or 16.7% of sales. The net result for 2025 totaled USD 85.8 million or 12.7% of sales. Earnings per share reached USD 3.51 after USD 4.61 a year ago. INFICON achieved a strong operating cash flow of USD 26.1 million in the fourth quarter and of USD 89.6 million in the full year. Inventories increased, partly due to foreign exchange effects and strong shipments in the fourth quarter, particularly in December. This led to higher accounts receivable, resulting in a working capital of USD 229.1 million. Expecting an upturn in the semiconductor and other high-tech markets, inventories were built up (USD 153.9 million after USD 143.9 million a year ago). Days Sales Outstanding were 48.5 days. INFICON's balance sheet shows a strong net cash position of USD 81.2 million and a solid equity ratio of 74.1% after 72.4% a year ago. Outlook 2026 INFICON looks at 2026 with confidence. During 2025, the order intake continuously exceeded sales and thus provides a solid base for the upcoming months. In addition, industry experts across the board currently expect an upturn in the semiconductor market for the current year. The manufacturing reconfigurations now implemented and the opening of the plant in Malaysia in 2025 have positioned INFICON closer to its vital customers. Efficiency measures are ongoing and gradually improving profitability. Some pressure on operating profit remains. Based on that, INFICON expects sales for the current year in the range of USD 680 million to USD 720 million and an operating profit margin between 17% and 19%. Dividend proposal The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 22, 2026, the distribution of an ordinary dividend of CHF 2.00. The Annual General Meeting will take place at the University of Applied Sciences OST in Rapperswil/SG. The invitation including the items on the agenda and all the Board of Directors' proposals is available online at https://ir.inficon.com/annual-general-meetings/. The invitation is published today in the Swiss Gazette of Commerce and will be sent to all registered shareholders. Media and Analyst conference INFICON discusses today, March 24, 2026, its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results in more detail at an English-language online media and analyst conference scheduled for 09:30 a.m. CET. Participants are requested to log in via https://ir.inficon.com/conference-calls-or-webcasts/. The presentation visuals are available for download in the investor relations section of the INFICON website www.inficon.com. Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2025 INFICON's Annual Report 2025 and its enhanced Sustainability Report are available for download at www.inficon.com in the investors' section or directly following this link https://ir.inficon.com/financial-results-and-presentations/. Communication calendar 2026 The results for the first quarter 2026 will be published on April 24, 2026, at 07:00 a.m. CEST in a press release and at 09:30 a.m. at an English-language online conference which will be recorded and archived. The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available at https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar. E-Mail Alerts To automatically receive email notifications of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign up for e-mail alerts in the investors' section of the INFICON website at Contact and Information Request - INFICON Holding AG - Investor Relations About INFICON INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum-based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com. This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Inside Information