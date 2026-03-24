From its Therapeutic Dermatology portfolio, Galderma will present data on the efficacy and safety of Nemluvio (nemolizumab) in different patient populations with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, including late-breaking data in pediatric patients, and share four posters on AKLIEF (trifarotene) 1-8

(nemolizumab) in different patient populations with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, including late-breaking data in pediatric patients, and share four posters on AKLIEF (trifarotene) Additional presentations related to Dermatological Skincare will explore how artificial intelligence can identify high-risk factors for sensitive skin and Cetaphil in different skin types 9

in different skin types Data from Galderma's Injectable Aesthetics portfolio will also show how its hyaluronic acid injectables, Restylane , and neuromodulator, RelabotulinumtoxinA*, may address aesthetic needs across the face and décolletage 10-14

, and neuromodulator, RelabotulinumtoxinA*, may address aesthetic needs across the face and décolletage A total of 22 presentations will reinforce the value of Galderma's broad and comprehensive portfolio in meeting varied patient needs across Therapeutic Dermatology, Injectable Aesthetics and Dermatological Skincare

Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, will present the latest updates on its innovations across its broad portfolio at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, taking place from March 27-31 in Denver, Colorado. Twenty-two abstracts will be presented, including late-breaking data and three oral presentations spanning Therapeutic Dermatology, Injectable Aesthetics, and Dermatological Skincare.

"Galderma is on a path towards becoming the undisputed dermatology powerhouse and, as such, aims to set the bar for scientific excellence in the field. The range of data we are presenting at AAD shows the strength of our commitment to this across every part of our portfolio. Patients deserve sophisticated, effective solutions that meet their diverse and evolving needs, and our science is built to deliver exactly that." BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D., PH.D. GLOBAL HEAD OF R&D AND CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT GALDERMA

Therapeutic Dermatology: Latest updates across atopic dermatitis and acne

Four presentations on Nemluvio (nemolizumab), the first approved monoclonal antibody that specifically targets and inhibits the signaling of IL-31, will explore its efficacy and safety in different patient populations with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.1-4,15-17 This includes a late-breaking presentation assessing the pharmacokinetics, safety and efficacy of nemolizumab in pediatric patients (aged 2 to 11 years) on Saturday, March 28 at 10:24-10:36 AM MDT 5:24-5:36 PM CET in Bellco Theatre 3.1 Additionally, an oral presentation of post hoc data from the ARCADIA long-term extension trial, taking place on Saturday, March 28 at 2:10-2:15 PM MDT 9:10-9:15 PM CET in Lobby C, Poster Center 2, will look at the long-term maintenance of itch and skin responses with Nemluvio up to 104 weeks.2 Two other posters will display data on Nemluvio's long-term efficacy and safety up to two years in adolescents, and in patients with partial and minimal skin response at 16 weeks.3,4

Our product theater on Sunday, March 29 at 10:30-11:15 AM MDT6:30-7:15 PM CETin Theatre 1 will delve into the critical role of neuroimmune interactions in atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, focusing on how targeted IL-31 treatment can improve patient outcomes.

Galderma will also present four e-posters on AKLIEF (trifarotene) cream, showcasing decades of innovation behind four generations of retinoids, including fourth-generation trifarotene, its role in acne and skin health, and its molecular design.7,8 Real-world data will further evaluate its impact on acne outcomes and skin quality through personalized regimens and assess its efficacy and safety for facial and truncal acne in Indian patients.5,6

Dermatological Skincare: Nine presentations spanning sensitive skin, acne, eczema-prone and mature skin

Two oral presentations will be delivered at the congress: one exploring how high-risk factors for sensitive skin can be identified through artificial intelligence (Saturday March 28 at 1:05-1:10 PM MDT 8:05-8:10 PM CET in Lobby C, Poster Center 2), and another to share results from a survey of dermatology practitioners on post-isotretinoin acne management (Sunday March 29 at 3:10-3:15 PM MDT 11:10-11:15 PM CET in Lobby C, Poster Center 1).9,18

Five e-posters will investigate the properties of Galderma's Cetaphil portfolio in different skin types, including the time to itch relief with Cetaphil Restoraderm Eczema Soothing Moisturizer and Restoraderm Eczema Rapid Relief Cream for patients with eczema-prone skin, its efficacy in mature and aging skin, its blendability with Sun Protection Factor across a range of skin tones, and the mildness of Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser.19-21

Ahead of AAD, Galderma will host the Cetaphil Innovation Forum 2026 in collaboration with Galderma's Global Sensitive Skincare Faculty bringing together healthcare professionals from around the globe to share how innovative biology-driven solutions, including AM/PM Serums and Skin Activator Hydrating Firming Line, can improve skin health by mitigating two key biological drivers of skin aging: oxidative stress and cellular senescence.Together, these strategies support a broader vision of skin longevity and resilience over time.

Injectable Aesthetics: Exploring the ability of different treatment modalities to address needs across the face and body

Five e-posters will share the latest development updates from Galderma's injectable aesthetics portfolio, including data:

On the company's versatile Restylane hyaluronic acid portfolio, with e-posters on Restylane Lyft for augmentation of the chin region, Restylane Shaype* in enhancing the jawline, Restylane Contour* in the correction of temple hollowing, and Restylane Skinboosters* in smoothing wrinkles in the décolletage. 10-13

Investigating outcomes with RelabotulinumtoxinA*, Galderma's ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator manufactured with PEARLTechnology, across different age groups when treating moderate-to-severe frown lines and crow's feet.14

More details on Galderma's scientific presentations at AAD can be found here

*RelabotulinumtoxinA, Restylane Skinboosters, and Restylane Shaype for the jawline are investigational products not approved in the United States.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

AKLIEF Important Safety Information

Indication: AKLIEF (trifarotene) cream, 0.005% is a retinoid indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older. Adverse Events: The most common adverse reactions (incidence 1%) in patients treated with AKLIEF cream were application site irritation, application site pruritus (itching), and sunburn.

Warnings/Precautions: Patients using AKLIEF Cream may experience erythema, scaling, dryness, and stinging/burning. Use a moisturizer from the initiation of treatment, and, if appropriate, depending upon the severity of these adverse reactions, reduce the frequency of application of AKLIEF Cream, suspend or discontinue use. Avoid application of AKLIEF Cream to cuts, abrasions or eczematous or sunburned skin. Use of "waxing" as a depilatory method should be avoided on skin treated with AKLIEF Cream. Minimize exposure to sunlight and sunlamps. Use sunscreen and protective clothing over treated areas when exposure cannot be avoided.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Nemluvio Important Safety Information

Indications: NEMLUVIO (nemolizumab-ilto) is an interleukin-31 receptor alpha antagonist indicated for:

• the treatment of adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in combination with topical corticosteroids and/or calcineurin inhibitors when the disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies.

• the treatment of adults with prurigo nodularis.

Contraindication: Known hypersensitivity to nemolizumab-ilto or to any of the excipients in NEMLUVIO. Warnings/Precautions: Hypersensitivity reactions have been reported with NEMLUVIO use. If a clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction occurs, immediately institute appropriate therapy, and discontinue NEMLUVIO. Avoid use of live vaccines during treatment with NEMLUVIO. Adverse Events: Most common adverse reactions (incidence =1%) are:

• Atopic Dermatitis: headache (including migraine), arthralgia, urticaria, and myalgia.

• Prurigo Nodularis: headache, dermatitis atopic, eczema, and eczema nummular.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit

www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information including Patient Information.

References

Eichenfield LF, et al. Pharmacokinetics, safety, and efficacy of nemolizumab in children (aged 2 to 11 years) with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Abstract #79657. Late-breaking presentation at 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Thaçi D, et al. Long-term (up to 104 weeks) maintenance of itch and skin responses with nemolizumab treatment in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis post hoc analyses from the ARCADIA long-term extension (LTE) trial. Abstract #76707. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Reich A, et al. Long-term efficacy and safety of nemolizumab in adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: Post hoc analyses from ARCADIA LTE two-year cut-off. Abstract #76688. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Silverberg JI, et al. Continuous response with nemolizumab efficacy and safety up to 104 weeks in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis with partial and minimal response (non-response) in skin at 16 weeks: post hoc analyses from ARCADIA LTE. Abstract #76623. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Chandrashekar BS, et al. A 12-week real-world evaluation of safety and efficacy of trifarotene treatment for facial and truncal acne in Indian subjects. Abstract #75617. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Dreno B, et al. Real-world evidence for a holistic regimen with trifarotene in acne and acne sequelae: Improving acne treatment outcomes and skin quality through personalized regimens. Abstract #73768. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Gold LS, et al. From tretinoin to trifarotene: Fifty years of innovation in acne and skin health. Abstract #73796. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Li MK, et al. The fourth-generation retinoid: Rational molecular design of trifarotene, selectivity, efficacy, and clinical outcomes. Abstract #73785. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Farah M, et al. Identifying high-risk factors for sensitive skin through artificial intelligence: A cross-sectional analysis. Abstract #76215. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Ablon G, et al. A randomized, comparator-controlled trial to evaluate a hyaluronic acid filler for augmentation of the chin region. Abstract #73111. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Fabi S, et al. A randomized, evaluator-blinded, multicenter study to assess effectiveness and safety of a hyaluronic acid skin quality injectable for correction of wrinkles in the décolletage area. Abstract #72945. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. George R, et al. Long-term effectiveness and safety of a high G' hyaluronic acid injectable as a treatment for restoring and enhancing the jawline. Abstract #72944. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Siperstein R, et al. Correction of temple hollowing using a hyaluronic acid filler: Safety and effectiveness results from a randomized controlled investigation. Abstract #73119. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Ablon G, et al. The influence of age on relabotulinumtoxinA outcomes in moderate-to-severe glabellar and lateral canthal lines: post-hoc analysis of three phase 3 double-blind, placebo-controlled trials. Abstract #74752. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Silverberg JI, et al. Phase 2B randomized study of nemolizumab in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and severe pruritus. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2020;145(1):173-182. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2019.08.013. Nemluvio U.S. Prescribing Information. Available online. Accessed March 2026. Nemluvio European Medicines Agency. Summary of Product Characteristics. Available online. Accessed March 2026. Zarabian N, et al. Post-isotretinoin acne management: A survey of dermatology practitioners. Abstract #76347. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Nguyen TQ, et al. Improvement in time to itch relief after use of both a lotion and cream for eczema patients. Abstract #76198. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Nguyen TQ, et al. Blendability of a tinted moisturizer with SPF across many skin tones. Abstract #72440. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States. Garimella S, et al. Assessing the mildness of cleansers using the corneosurfametery method. Abstract #76365. Poster presented at 2026 AAD Annual Meeting; March 27-31, 2026; United States.

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Contacts:

For further information:

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62

Céline Buguet

Franchises and R&D Communications Director

celine.buguet@galderma.com

+41 76 249 90 87

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43