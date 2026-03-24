Biotalys NV: Biotalys Announces New Dates for the Publication of its 2025 Annual Report and for its Annual Shareholders Meeting

Update on the further financing of the company

Ghent, BELGIUM, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information

Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, today announces that it will publish its annual report and financial results for the full year of 2025 on Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 07:00 CEST.

This new date allows the company to take the recently announced changes at board and management level and the intended reorganisation of the company into account in the reporting process and to ensure that all relevant information is prepared with the appropriate oversight and quality.

The company has a cash runway until end of May 2026 and confirms it is in ongoing discussions with existing and new investors to obtain additional financing to support its operations in going concern. While no binding financing proposals are yet obtained, the company currently believes that the updated timeline will allow sufficient time to progress these discussions, ensuring that the annual report and financial figures correctly reflect a more advanced status thereof.

Webcast and Conference Call

In addition to the publication of its results, management will host a webcast and conference call followed by a Q&A session, conducted in English. The webcast will be held on Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 15:00 CEST / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 AM ET and can be accessed via the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f4cri5hy.

To ask live questions to the management, please register for the conference call via the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5166f65ce5be4a02bf5d80a0bc047aaa.

A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the Biotalys investor website: https://www.biotalys.com/investors/financial-information.

Annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM)

Shareholders, holders of subscription rights and all other persons entitled to participate in its shareholders meetings, will be invited to the ordinary general shareholders meeting that will be held on Friday, 29 May 2026, 10.00 CEST at the company's headquarters.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing precision biocontrol solutions based on proteins for the protection of crops in both the pre- and post-harvest markets. The company provides novel solutions that bridge the efficacy and scale of chemistry with the environmental advantages of biological solutions. Based on its novel AGROBODY technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: IR@biotalys.com

Important Notice

Biotalys, its business, prospects and financial position remain exposed and subject to risks and uncertainties. A description of and reference to these risks and uncertainties can be found in the annual report on the consolidated annual accounts published on the company's website.

Biotalys does not have sufficient working capital to cover the working capital needs for a period of at least 12 months as of the date hereof and only has a cash runway until end of May 2026. The company will require additional funds beyond this period to meet its capital and expenditure needs and ensure its going concern even if the intended restructuring of the company would be completed (see Biotalys' press release of 9 February 2026).

The company is in discussion with current and new investors and continues to evaluate financing options it being noted that, on the date hereof, no binding financing options or proposals are obtained by the company. Such financing might eventually not be available or if available, might result in an important dilution of existing shareholders or, in general, not be available on commercially favourable terms.

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words 'aim', 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', "have the potential", 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' 2 or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. Biotalys' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.

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