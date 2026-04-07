Biotalys NV: Biotalys Achieves First Milestone in Bioinsecticide Partnership with Syngenta

Successful initial tests in research for novel AGROBODY bioactive against key insect pest

Ghent, BELGIUM, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

Biotalys (Euronext: BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, today announced it has achieved a first research milestone in its partnership with Syngenta, a global leader in agricultural innovation, to develop a novel bioinsecticide against key insect pests. Initial laboratory tests demonstrated promising in vitro results with novel bioactive ingredients developed using Biotalys' unique AGROBODY technology against the insect molecular target.

Carlo Boutton, interim CEO of Biotalys, said: "Biotalys is dedicated to developing regenerative crop protection solutions that combine the efficacy of conventional products with the sustainability benefits of biologicals. Working with industry leaders like Syngenta enables us to accelerate the path from research to the field. This first milestone is an important step in validating the potential of our technology platform in insect control, and we look forward to continuing our work with our partner to deliver novel, differentiated modes of action that can be seamlessly integrated into growers' integrated pest management programs to expand the range of effective tools available to them."

As insect resistance continues to rise alongside tightening regulatory and environmental constraints, growers are increasingly seeking new solutions that remain effective over time while reducing environmental impact. Biotalys' protein-based biocontrols offer a new class of crop protection active ingredients that support growers in managing resistant insect populations while offering a targeted, safe and sustainable approach to crop protection.

The teams from both companies will proceed to the next research phase, testing active ingredients on living organisms (in vivo). Syngenta will pay Biotalys a first milestone, reflecting continued progress in the collaboration while not materially impacting Biotalys' current cash runway.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing precision biocontrol solutions based on proteins for the protection of crops in both the pre- and post-harvest markets. The company provides novel solutions that bridge the efficacy and scale of chemistry with the environmental advantages of biological solutions. Based on its novel AGROBODY technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: IR@biotalys.com

Important Notice

Biotalys, its business, prospects and financial position remain exposed and subject to risks and uncertainties. A description of and reference to these risks and uncertainties can be found in the annual report on the consolidated annual accounts published on the company's website.

Biotalys does not have sufficient working capital to cover the working capital needs for a period of at least 12 months as of the date hereof and only has a cash runway until the end of May 2026. The company will require additional funds beyond this period in order to meet its capital and expenditure needs and ensure its going concern even if the intended restructuring of the company would be completed as announced in the company's press release of 9 February 2026. The company is in discussion with current and new investors and continues to evaluate financing options it being noted that, on the date hereof, no concrete financing options or proposals are obtained by the company. Such financing might not be available when needed or, if available, might not be available on commercially favourable terms.

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words 'aim', 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', "have the potential", 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. Biotalys' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.

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