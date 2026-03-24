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WKN: A2AEHV | ISIN: SE0006219473 | Ticker-Symbol: 65R
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 08:02
1,220 Euro
-0,49 % -0,006
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVENICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVENICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.03.2026 08:54 Uhr
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Advenica launches new Data Diode for railway

MALMÖ, Sweden, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are happy to announce the launch of a new data diode called DD500E-R, which has been specifically designed for railway trackside installations.

This new addition to Advenica's data diode portfolio, brings the same powerful capabilities and trusted performance as the current DD500E, in addition to new features that are designed to meet the demanding requirements of railway infrastructure environments.

By making operational data available outside the protected environment, rail operators can enable real-time monitoring, analytics, and predictive maintenance while preserving strict cybersecurity boundaries. This allows infrastructure owners to gain valuable operational insight and improve reliability without compromising the security of safety-critical railway systems.

"Railway systems are a vital part of society's critical infrastructure and require the highest level of cybersecurity protection. With DD500E-R, we enable rail operators to securely share data while maintaining strict isolation of safety-critical systems," Rickard Nilsson, COO at Advenica.

Approved for railway trackside

Engineered for reliability in railway trackside applications, this data diode is designed in accordance with key railway standards, including EN 50121-4 for electromagnetic compatibility and EN 50125-3 for environmental conditions in trackside installations.

It enables secure one-way transfer of data from highly sensitive rail systems while maintaining the system's air-gapped protection. Operational data such as telemetry, diagnostics, and status information can be exported safely without exposing signalling or other critical infrastructure systems to external networks.

For further information, please contact:
Rickard Nilsson, COO Advenica AB, +46-(0)730-563327 rickard.nilsson@advenica.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on March 24.

About Advenica
Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the name ADVE. Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB, redeye.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/advenica/r/advenica-launches-new-data-diode-for-railway,c4325443

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/advenica/i/advenica-railway-data-diode,c3522196

Advenica Railway Data Diode

https://news.cision.com/advenica/i/dd500e-r,c3522198

DD500E-R

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advenica-launches-new-data-diode-for-railway-302723075.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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