Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenkrieg eskaliert - und diese Aktie greift nach zwei Mega-Märkten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 08:04
6,180 Euro
-0,96 % -0,060
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2406,58009:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 09:10 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Plc: Aspo's Annual Review 2025 has been published

Aspo Plc Stock Exchange Release March 24, 2026 at 10.00 EET

Aspo's Annual Review 2025 has been published

Aspo Plc's Annual Review 2025 has been published on the company's website aspo.com. The Annual Review, including the Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements 2025, is available in English and Finnish.

As part of the Board of Directors' Report, Aspo publishes the Sustainability Statement, which is based on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The audit firm Deloitte Oy has assured the Sustainability Statement at a limited assurance level.?

The Consolidated Financial Statements are published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Statements is available separately in XHTML format in which the primary statements and the notes to the financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Deloitte Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Aspo's ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

Aspo has also published its Corporate Governance Statement 2025 and Remuneration Report for 2025, which are also available on the company's website.

Aspo's Annual Review, as well as the ESEF report, Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report are attached to this release.

Aspo Plc

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

For more information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping and Telko - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo - Sustainable value creation

Attachments

  • aspooyj-2025-12-31-1-en
  • Aspo-Annual-Review-2025
  • Aspo-Remuneration-Report-2025
  • Aspo-Corporate-Governance-Statement-2025

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.