

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's new car registrations recovered in February driven by higher demand for battery electric and plug-in hybrid cars, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said Tuesday.



Car registrations grew 1.4 percent year-on-year in February, in contrast to the 3.9 percent fall in January.



Battery electric car sales advanced 20.6 percent and plug-in hybrid car sales surged 32.1 percent. Growth in hybrid electric car sales increased 10.1 percent. Meanwhile, sales of petrol and electric cars decreased 17.9 percent and 12.8 percent, respectively.



In February, Germany's car registrations grew 3.8 percent and Italy's car sales surged 14.0 percent. Spain posted an increase of 7.5 percent. By contrast, sales in France decreased 14.7 percent.



In the year-to-date period, new EU car registrations dropped only 1.2 percent from the previous year, easing the challenging start to the year witnessed in January, said ACEA.



'Hybrid-electric vehicles lead as the most popular power type choice among buyers, with plug-in hybrids consolidating their position in the market, underlining the importance of a technology-neutral pathway to decarbonisation,' ACEA said.



The ACEA noted that the battery-electric car market share reached 18.8 percent in the January to February period, underscoring the continued potential for further growth.



Hybrid-electric vehicles lead as the most popular power type choice among buyers in the year-to-date period. Hybrid-electric car registrations captured 38.7 percent, while the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars fell to 30.6 percent from 38.7 percent in 2025.



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