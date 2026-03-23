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WKN: 899867 | ISIN: US1564311082 | Ticker-Symbol: EY3
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 19:32
41,570 Euro
-1,68 % -0,710
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,91040,76011:31
39,89040,75011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 21:12 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Century Aluminum Company: Century Aluminum Promotes Levi Chaffin to Senior Vice President of Operations, Americas

CHICAGO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced that Levi Chaffin has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations, Americas. He will continue to lead Century's operations in the United States and Jamaica.

"Levi has been an instrumental part of Century's success, setting the bar for operational excellence across our locations in the US and Jamaica," said Jesse Gary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Century Aluminum. "Over the past several years, he has driven significant improvements in operational performance and capital discipline. Building on that momentum, Levi will now drive our operational priorities across the Americas with a focus on safe production, improved efficiency, and workforce development, while bringing valuable perspective to our corporate strategy as a new member of the senior leadership team."

Before taking the helm of operations for the Americas, Chaffin served as Plant Manager, directing operations at Century's Sebree smelter, where he led a team of approximately 650 employees. He holds a degree in Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Louisville and a Certificate of Management Excellence from Harvard Business School Executive Education. Chaffin is a Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional (CMRP) and a Project Management Professional (PMP) and holds certifications as a Six Sigma Black Belt and in Behavioral Leadership.

About Century Aluminum Company

With its corporate headquarters located in Chicago, IL, Century Aluminum owns and operates primary aluminum smelting facilities in the United States and Iceland and is the majority owner and managing partner of the Jamalco alumina refinery in Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Investors: Chad Rigg, 312.696.3132, investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com
Media: Tawn Earnest, 614.698.6351, tawn.earnest@centuryaluminum.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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