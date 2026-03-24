GENENTA SCIENCE SPA: Genenta, evolving into Saentra Forge, continues to evaluate strategic options for its original biotechnology platform derived from the research of Professor Luigi Naldini

MILAN, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science S.p.A. (Nasdaq: GNTA) transforming to Saentra Forge1, a strategic industrial consolidator focused on biotech, defense, aerospace, and Italian national-security-related technologies, today announced that, with respect to its biotechnology platform, Genenta has been and continues to be actively engaged with DC Advisory to explore potential collaboration opportunities for the further development of its original biotechnology platform, which originated from research conducted by founder-scientists, Professor Luigi Naldini and Bernhard Gentner. To date, DC Advisory has not identified, and the Company is not in any active discussions with, potential strategic partners regarding Temferon or its biotechnology platform. Genenta nevertheless intends to continue pursuing potential collaboration opportunities in light of the quality of the underlying science and the preliminary clinical data previously generated.

"As a co-founder, I have never sold my shares in Genenta; in fact, I have increased my position by purchasing ADSs during open trading windows," said Pierluigi Paracchi- CEO of Genenta. "The founder-scientists are currently holders of Genenta's ordinary shares and Genenta opposes any sale of shares by the founder-scientists unless and until Temferon receives meaningful third-party validation. Given the current uncertainty surrounding the future development of Temferon, the founder-scientists have been aware of Genenta's need to broaden its strategic path, even if they have not fully shared that view.

We are building Genenta into an industrial aggregator operating in some of the most strategically sensitive sectors of the modern economy - biotech, defense, aerospace, and cybersecurity. Think of us as a forge: we identify the most promising scale-ups in sectors that matter for national security, and we provide them with capital, structure, indirect access to the U.S. public markets through our Nasdaq listing, and the industrial capabilities needed to help them become national champions. We are pursuing this strategy not in spite of the market, but ahead of it. Italy produces extraordinary technology and industrial value. Too often, however, it fails to retain them. We believe that this value creation should remain here. Above all, this strategic evolution is intended to serve the best interests of our shareholders, and we remain fully focused on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution and the selective acquisition of high-quality industrial assets."

About: Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA), is evolving into a next-generation strategic consolidator focused on privately held specialized companies operating in Italian national security-regulated sectors, with activities spanning cybersecurity, defense, aerospace, and biotechnology/biosecurity.

Forward-Looking Statements. Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Genenta's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the transition to Saentra Forge, the expansion to a sovereign-aligned industrial consolidator, the legal proceedings with ENEA Tech, the funding provided by the recently acquired Mandatory Convertible Bond, the Phase 1/2a clinical trial for newly diagnosed GBM patients with uMGMT-GBM or any related studies, as well as Genenta's ability to establish partnerships and fund its research and development plans. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Genenta's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Genenta's material disclosures on Form 6-K dated October 10, 2025, both filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date of this announcement, and Genenta undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. This press release discusses product candidates that are under preclinical or clinical evaluation and that have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. Until finalized in a clinical study report, clinical trial data presented herein remain subject to adjustment as a result of clinical site audits and other review processes. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates or the use for which such product candidates are being studied. Temferon is an investigational product candidate for which the effectiveness and safety have not been established. In addition, Temferon is not approved for use in any jurisdiction.

Genenta Science Media

Tiziana Pollio, Mobile: +39 348 23 15 143

email: tiziana.pollio@genenta.com

1 The adoption of the corporate name Saentra Forge S.p.A. remains subject to shareholder approval.