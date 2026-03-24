

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to 0.8657 against the euro and 212.27 against the yen, from early highs of 0.8638 and 212.98, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 1.3386 and 1.0538 from early highs of 1.3446 and 1.0578, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 210.00 against the yen, 1.31 against the greenback and 1.03 against the franc.



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