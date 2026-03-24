

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An explosion has been reported at the massive Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.



Flames and thick black plume of smoke were seen rising from the refinery.



Residents in the surrounding area have been alerted to shelter in place.



The incident, which occurred on Monday, was likely caused by an industrial heater, according to local media outlet KFDM.



The blast at one of the largest oil refineries in the U.S., capable of processing 435,000 barrels a day, has sent shock waves across the nation's energy sector, according to reports.



Reports quoting the Valero Port Arthur Refinery authorities say that no injuries were reported, and that all staff have been accounted for.



The massive facility is currently under emergency lock-down.



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