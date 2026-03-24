Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce a $7.5 million contract to supply multiple Shipboard Reverse Osmosis Desalination (SROD) Plants to a leading Canadian shipbuilder. The contract builds on the Company's proven track record for manufacturing and delivering shipboard systems for military use.

"This award reaffirms BluMetric's trusted role as Canada's premier supplier of Mission Ready Water solutions for military applications," stated Scott MacFabe, Chair and CEO. "Our technology and capabilities continue to be validated having successfully delivered water solutions under various programs. In a time when sovereignty is becoming top of mind, we are well positioned to support the Canadian shipbuilding industry."

BluMetric has more than 20 years of experience delivering Canadian-made shipboard water solutions. The Company's systems have been tested and proven for reliability and operational simplicity and provide benefits by minimizing operator workload and energy use.

The systems will be manufactured by the Company's WaterTech Canada division in Carp, Ontario, and is expected to start production in late 2026.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 335 employees across 16 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients in North America and the Caribbean.

For more information, visit www.blumetric.ca or please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: BluMetric Environmental Inc.