Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company") today provided an update on its strategy to advance its Rejuvenate Muscle Health platform, as the muscle health category continues to gain momentum within the broader functional beverage market.

A Platform Aligned with Major Health Trends

Rejuvenate Muscle Health is powered by Promino's proprietary amino acid formulation, designed to support muscle health without the calories, sugar, dairy, or bulk of traditional protein products.

The platform is positioned within several growing global trends, including:

Healthy aging

GLP-1 weight loss therapies

Performance nutrition

These trends1 are contributing to increasing demand for efficient, low-calorie muscle support solutions, supporting the emergence of muscle health as a distinct functional category.

Expanding Distribution and Commercial Momentum

Promino continues to expand the Rejuvenate platform across key channels:

Approximately 10,000 retail doors across North America

Ongoing growth in Amazon and e-commerce channels

Expansion across pharmacy and grocery

Increasing presence in direct-to-consumer and social commerce platforms

Recognition as "Best Drink - ECRM 2025" by retail buyers

The Company is currently executing its largest production run to date, which is expected to support continued growth in near-term sales.

Focused Platform Strategy

Promino is executing a disciplined strategy to scale Rejuvenate across three verticals:

Rejuvenate Daily

Promino - NSF Certified for Sport

Rejuvenate Clinical

"We are building a scalable muscle health platform designed to meet a rapidly growing consumer need," said Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer of Promino. "Muscle health is emerging as an important functional category, and our focus is on disciplined execution to strengthen our position within it."

Product Innovation and Category Expansion

The Company continues to invest in product development, including:

Expansion into ready-to-drink (RTD) formats

Continued innovation across powder and functional formats

Ongoing flavor expansion of its bestselling Rejuvenate Muscle Health products

Development of targeted solutions across consumer, sport, and clinical applications

Industry Context

The functional beverage sector continues to attract investment from global participants.

Large beverage companies, including global leaders such as The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo, Inc., have continued to invest in functional and performance-oriented beverage platforms in recent years2, reflecting a broader shift toward health-focused consumer products. These trends underscore the increasing importance of differentiated, science-backed brands with strong consumer demand and retail momentum.

Capital and Operations

Promino is currently undertaking a CAD $1.2 million financing to support:

Production expansion

Distribution growth

Ongoing commercialization efforts

About Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Financial Outlook

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those regarding production timing, expansion and growth in retail and e-commerce channels, market trends, including but not limited to global health trends and industry investment landscape, and expectations of management regarding the capital raise. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

1 GLP-1 Market Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025

Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2025

Global Sports Nutrition Market Trends

2 Will PepsiCo's Focus on Premium Drinks Drive the Next Leg of Growth?

Functional Beverages Market Focused Insights Report 2025-2030

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289558

Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.