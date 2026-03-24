

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private sector activity contracted in March as demand weakened due to the war in the Middle East and uncertainty ahead of local elections, survey results from S&P Global showed Tuesday.



The flash composite output index fell to a five-month low of 48.3 in March from 49.9 in February. The score was expected to drop moderately to 49.2.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index declined more-than-expected to 48.3 from 49.6 a month ago. The reading was below consensus forecast of 49.2.



However, the factory PMI rose slightly to 50.2 from 50.1 in the prior month. The expected reading was 49.0.



'It's clear from March 'flash' PMI data that Europe's susceptibility to international supply-side disruption remains high,' S&P Global Market Intelligence Principal Economist Joe Hayes said.



'March was further complicated by local elections, with firms reporting that clients held back on spending as a consequence,' Hayes added.



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