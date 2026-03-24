

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The UN Human Rights Council's 47 Member States have agreed to hold an Urgent Debate on the human rights impact of the Middle East war.



It'll be taking place in Geneva on Wednesday, at 9am.



Officially, the debate is being called 'to discuss the recent military aggression launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on 28 February 2026,' says Council President Ambassador Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro.



Suryodipuro has told the Council Tuesday that Iran has also requested a separate urgent debate to be held on the deadly school strike in the southern city of Minab on the first day of the war that killed dozens of schoolchildren.



China and Cuba also supported that debate call which the Council will decide later on Tuesday. If it goes ahead, it'll be held this Friday at midday.



Tomorrow's 'Urgent Debate' at the UN Human Rights Council is a relatively rare thing. It is only the 11th time this has happened since the forum was created in 2006, underscoring the massive international impact of the Middle East war.



Over the course of the three-hour debate, senior officials at the UN human rights office, OHCHR, along with independent experts appointed by the Council, senior diplomats representing their country at the UN in Geneva and civil society bodies will speak, the UN said in a press release.



On Tuesday, Bahrain lodged a request from fellow Gulf States for an urgent debate.



'Our countries are not party to the armed conflict nor do we or have we taken part in military aggression or attacks,' says Bahrain's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Abdulla Abdullatif Abdulla.



He noted that the attacks 'have targeted civilians living in infrastructure, leading to very many innocent victims'.



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