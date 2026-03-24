

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland increased as expected in February to the highest level in nearly four-and-a-half years, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 6.1 percent in February, up from 6.0 percent in January. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in September 2021.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.5 percent.



There were 954,900 unemployed people in February compared to 934,100 in the previous month. Data showed that unemployed people below 24 years declined to 121,300 from 122,200 a month ago.



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