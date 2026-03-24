

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza (DPZ) has improved its Domino's Tracker tool to provide customers with a more detailed experience. It now features: a more precise ready time based on new AI technology; live Activities for iOS users; and a new look and feel with a more detailed view of each order's progress. The smarter technology powered by DomOS, Domino's proprietary operating system, uses a custom AI order-tracking engine that blends multiple real-time inputs from store team members with machine learning models to ensure the most accurate time estimate.



Mark Messing, Domino's vice president of global digital marketing, said: 'Domino's was one of the first to launch what has become the gold standard in customer convenience across numerous industries. Domino's Tracker is a beloved technology, and we're excited to have made it an even better experience for customers!'



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