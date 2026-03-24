Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today doubled its existing forward-flow and whole-loan sale agreement with investment funds managed by Elliott Investment Management. The facility size doubles to $2bn and the term extends by one year to three years, enabling Klarna to facilitate up to $17bn-worth of US Financing loans during the remaining life of the program.

"Klarna's US Financing is growing fast because it gives Americans something the credit card industry never has: real choice, clear terms, and no surprises. This partnership sets the foundation for us to meet the accelerating demands of our American consumers." Niclas Neglen, Chief Financial Officer, Klarna

The upsizing reflects the strong performance of the program since the two companies first announced their partnership in November 2025. In Q4 2025, Klarna's US Financing GMV grew significantly, and the expanded facility gives Klarna further capacity to support the accelerated demand. Under the agreement, Klarna sells newly originated US Financing receivables to Elliott-managed funds on a rolling basis, providing scalable, off-balance-sheet funding while retaining all consumer-facing activities, including underwriting and servicing.

Note to editors

The upsized facility size is $2bn. Over the course of the extended three-year term, as underlying assets amortize, new loans will continuously enter the facility. In this way, Klarna expects the amended agreement to facilitate the origination of up to $17bn-worth of US Financing loans during the remaining life of the program.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. One million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans and funding arrangements, including our expectations related to the upsized forward flow and whole-loan sale program. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;

Competition and technological developments;

Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;

Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;

Credit risk management and funding availability;

General economic conditions and market volatility; and

Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Investor News

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