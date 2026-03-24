Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Accelerates National Momentum With Cencora Marketplace Spring & Summer Growth Acceleration Program

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Kultura Brands Inc., formerly known as Labor Smart INC. (OTCID:LTNC), a rapidly emerging platform focused on high-growth beverage and functional wellness brands, today announced its expanded participation in Cencora's Spring & Summer Growth Acceleration Program, positioning Thirst Responder and the broader Kultura portfolio for accelerated adoption across the U.S. pharmacy channel.

This strategic initiative comes at a time of meaningful momentum across Kultura Brands, as the company continues to scale national distribution, strengthen retail partnerships, and drive consumer demand across multiple high-growth categories.

The Cencora Marketplace program, which runs throughout April, represents one of the most influential annual purchasing cycles for pharmacy operators nationwide. The initiative is designed to help pharmacies prepare for key seasonal demand periods including summer travel, spring wellness resets, and major retail holidays such as Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Memorial Day.

Kultura Brands will leverage this platform to expand Thirst Responder's footprint within the pharmacy channel, aligning with increasing consumer demand for functional hydration, electrolyte replenishment, and performance-driven wellness products.

According to Cencora Marketplace data, during the 2025 Spring & Summer event, both total sales and order volume increased by 71 percent compared to the prior year, while the number of unique products purchased grew by 40 percent. These trends reflect a clear shift toward innovation, premiumization, and broader product assortment within the pharmacy channel.

Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Brands, stated, "We are entering a phase where execution meets scale. Our participation in Cencora's Growth Acceleration Program places our brands directly in front of pharmacy operators at the precise moment they are making purchasing decisions. The momentum we are seeing across distribution and retail validates the strength of our platform and the relevance of our brands."

Brent Albin, Chief Operating Officer of Kultura Brands, added, "Our focus is disciplined execution across supply chain, inventory readiness, and retail alignment. This program allows us to synchronize operations with demand in a way that drives measurable sell-through and repeat ordering. We are building infrastructure designed to support sustained national growth."

Michael Derrick, Chief Marketing Officer of Kultura Brands, commented, "We are intentionally building brand equity with a focus on conversion and retention. This initiative enables us to combine national visibility with targeted pharmacy engagement, reinforcing Thirst Responder's positioning as a premium functional hydration product. Our approach is centered on long-term consumer adoption, not short-term awareness."

Kultura Brands continues to build momentum across its portfolio, with Thirst Responder gaining traction as a differentiated hydration solution and Adios expanding within the premium ready-to-drink category. These efforts are supported by national distribution relationships, strategic marketing initiatives, and a disciplined approach to execution at the store level.

The company expects its participation in the Cencora Marketplace program to drive increased product trial, expand retail penetration, and support continued growth throughout 2026.

This announcement follows a series of operational advancements across Kultura Brands, including expanded distribution agreements, increased retail placements, and continued investment in brand development and consumer engagement.

About Kultura Brands Inc.

Kultura Brands Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) is a publicly traded consumer products platform focused on building, scaling, and acquiring high-growth brands across beverage, functional wellness, and lifestyle categories. The company's portfolio includes Thirst Responder, Adios, and additional emerging brands positioned to capitalize on evolving consumer trends and expanding distribution opportunities across retail, e-commerce, and international markets.

Kultura Brands is committed to driving long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and scalable brand development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated growth, distribution expansion, retail adoption, consumer demand, product performance, and future financial results.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive pressures, supply chain constraints, regulatory developments, execution risks, capital availability, and the company's ability to successfully implement its business strategy.

Kultura Brands undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Kultura Brands Inc.

125 South King St.

Jackson, Wyoming 83001

Email: ir@kulturabrands.com

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-otc-ltnc-accelerates-national-momentum-with-cencora-marke-1151122