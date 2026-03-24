

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) said it expects to take delivery of more than 250 new aircraft by April 2028. New airplanes joining United's fleet between now and April of 2028 include: 47 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with the Elevated interior; 33 will be configured with additional premium seats; 40 Airbus A321neo Coastliners out of 50 total on order; 28 Airbus A321XLR out of 50 total on order; 119 Boeing 737 MAX; and 18 Airbus A321neos.



The company said the announcement expands on the United Next growth strategy announced in 2021. Since that time, the company has added 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 237 Boeing 737 MAX and 67 Airbus A321neos, completed 70% of its plan to retrofit its mainline, narrow-body fleet, replaced more than 100 regional jets with larger mainline aircraft; increased premium seats per North American departure by 40% and hired more than 60,000 people.



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