Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - UberDoc Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) ("UberDoc" or the "Company"), an innovative healthcare platform empowering patients to connect with top physicians directly and without the wait, announced that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the ticker symbol 4KL0.

The Frankfurt listing follows the Company's recent listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange on March 18, 2026, and provides European and international investors with direct access to UberDoc shares through one of Europe's largest stock exchanges.

"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step in broadening our investor base beyond North America," said Sean Kearney, CEO of UberDoc. "Healthcare is a global challenge, and the demand for transparent, patient-first models is not limited to the U.S. This listing gives international investors the ability to participate in what we are building as we scale access to direct-pay specialist care across the country."

UberDoc was founded by physician and surgeon Dr. Paula Muto, who experienced firsthand the barriers that referrals, insurance authorization, and long wait times create for both patients and doctors. The Company's digital platform enables healthcare consumers to book appointments directly with more than 5,000 physicians and specialists across 55 specialties in the U.S. at transparent, upfront prices, with no referrals required.

Additional information on UberDoc's FSE listing is available at: https://live.deutsche-boerse.com/equity/uberdoc-health-t-o-n .

About Uberdoc

UberDoc (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) is an innovative healthcare marketplace connecting patients with top physicians with no referral, no insurance barriers, and no hidden costs. With more than 5,000 specialist physicians and clinicians across 55 specialties in the U.S., UberDoc empowers patients to access care quickly and affordably while giving doctors greater control over their time, revenue, and practice growth.

UberDoc is not owned by, affiliated with, or sponsored by Uber Technologies, Inc. The company is registered in Vancouver, B.C., with its U.S. operations in Boston, MA.

For more information, visit www.uber-docs.com or invest.uber-docs.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's business plans, growth strategy, expansion into new markets, anticipated OTCQB listing, and expected benefits of its listing on the FSE. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289665

Source: UberDoc