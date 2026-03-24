

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On the eve of the World Trade Organization's Fourteenth Ministerial Conference in Yaounde, Cameroon, the United States issued a report outlining its views on several key issues for WTO reform.



This report builds on an initial paper issued by the United States in December and is intended to give impetus to reform discussions during and after MC14.



'The WTO needs to change if it intends to have any relevance as the international trading system transitions to focus on reciprocity and balance,' said US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. 'The United States, with this report, continues to lead on concrete proposals to promote Member-driven reform discussions. Our report addresses key issues such as transparency, eligibility for special and differential treatment, plurilateral negotiations, the role of the Most Favored Nation principle, the role of the Secretariat, and essential security,' added Ambassador Greer.



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