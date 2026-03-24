Atlas Copco AB: Manufacturer of ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery systems to become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, March 24, 2026: The assets related to the Stainless Design Concepts ("SDC") division of CVD Equipment Corporation ("CVD"), a New York State company designing and manufacturing ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery systems, will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

SDC is based in Saugerties, NY State, US, and manufactures gas and liquid chemical delivery and distribution systems, designed for semiconductor and industrial applications. The company has 26 employees who will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition.

"SDC was founded in 1984 and has been part of CVD since 1999. During this time SDC has exhibited strong growth while becoming a trusted partner through a customer-centric approach, the product quality and the dedication of the people", said Koen Lauwers, Business Area President Vacuum Technique. "This acquisition further enhances our range of gas, vapor and liquid delivery systems currently supplied under the Ceres brand."

The purchase price amounts to approximately 16.9 MUSD.

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026. SDC will become part of the Semiconductor Equipment division within the Vacuum Technique Business Area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: