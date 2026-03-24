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WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 13:26
14,775 Euro
+1,37 % +0,200
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,65014,65514:29
14,65014,65514:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 13:30 Uhr
72 Leser
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Atlas Copco AB: Manufacturer of ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery systems to become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, March 24, 2026: The assets related to the Stainless Design Concepts ("SDC") division of CVD Equipment Corporation ("CVD"), a New York State company designing and manufacturing ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery systems, will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

SDC is based in Saugerties, NY State, US, and manufactures gas and liquid chemical delivery and distribution systems, designed for semiconductor and industrial applications. The company has 26 employees who will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition.

"SDC was founded in 1984 and has been part of CVD since 1999. During this time SDC has exhibited strong growth while becoming a trusted partner through a customer-centric approach, the product quality and the dedication of the people", said Koen Lauwers, Business Area President Vacuum Technique. "This acquisition further enhances our range of gas, vapor and liquid delivery systems currently supplied under the Ceres brand."

The purchase price amounts to approximately 16.9 MUSD.

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026. SDC will become part of the Semiconductor Equipment division within the Vacuum Technique Business Area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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