Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Free ClickRadar Traffic Audit, a diagnostic tool designed to help businesses identify invalid and non-human traffic impacting their digital advertising campaigns.

The ClickRadar audit analyzes advertising traffic patterns to reveal automated activity, low-quality traffic sources, and economically ineffective interactions that can distort performance metrics and consume advertising budgets without generating potential customers. As automated agents, bots, and AI-driven browsing tools increasingly interact with advertising systems, marketers are facing growing challenges in maintaining data integrity and campaign efficiency.

"Invalid traffic quietly erodes advertising performance across the digital ecosystem," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "Our ClickRadar audit gives brands and agencies the visibility they need to understand how much automated traffic may be affecting their campaigns and what steps can be taken to protect marketing budgets."

Key Benefits of BrandPilot AI's ClickRadar Traffic Audit:

Unlock Growth Budget: By identifying wasted advertising spend associated with invalid traffic, marketers can redirect recovered budget toward high-performing campaigns and growth initiatives.

By identifying wasted advertising spend associated with invalid traffic, marketers can redirect recovered budget toward high-performing campaigns and growth initiatives. Detection of Invalid and Non-Human Traffic: Identify automated activity that may inflate engagement signals and distort campaign performance metrics.

Identify automated activity that may inflate engagement signals and distort campaign performance metrics. Improved Data Integrity: Gain clearer insight into the quality of traffic interacting with advertising campaigns and marketing assets.

Gain clearer insight into the quality of traffic interacting with advertising campaigns and marketing assets. Actionable Traffic Intelligence: Understand which traffic sources may be consuming advertising budgets without generating genuine customer engagement.

The ClickRadar audit is designed for brands and agencies investing meaningfully in digital advertising across paid search, paid social, and programmatic media. By providing a clear diagnostic of traffic quality, ClickRadar helps marketing teams better understand how automated activity may be affecting campaign performance and ROI.

Masterclass: Understanding the Impact of Invalid Traffic

BrandPilot AI will also host a webinar on April 14, 2026, where marketers can learn more about the growing impact of automated traffic and how traffic validation can improve campaign performance and marketing efficiency.

The session will explore how bots and automated agents interact with advertising systems, how invalid traffic can distort marketing data, and practical strategies brands can implement to protect their advertising budgets.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected adoption and effectiveness of the ClickRadar capability and traffic audit program, anticipated demand for traffic validation and advertising efficiency solutions, the Company's ability to expand enterprise awareness and engagement through initiatives such as the ClickRadar Traffic Audit and educational webinars, and the expected benefits of the Company's technologies in helping advertisers identify invalid traffic, improve campaign performance, and protect advertising budgets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: variability in advertiser adoption of ClickRadar and related diagnostic tools; the evolving nature of automated traffic, bots, and AI-driven browsing technologies; changes in digital advertising platforms, policies, or market conditions; competitive developments within marketing technology and traffic validation solutions; and the Company's ability to successfully commercialize and scale its performance validation capabilities. Although management believes the assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289690

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.