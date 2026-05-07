Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (FSE: 8LH0) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 37,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $750,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of five (5) years from the closing date. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause if the Common Shares trade at or above a volume-weighted average price of $0.15 for 20 consecutive trading days, at which point the Company may accelerate the expiry date to 30 days following notice to holders.

"The proceeds from this financing are intended to support continued investment in product development, marketing initiatives, and business development activities," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "This capital will help expand awareness of our platform through industry events, education initiatives, and customer engagement activities, while also supporting the continued development of technologies designed to improve efficiency and accountability across digital advertising."

Use of Proceeds and Terms

The closing of the Offering (the "Closing") will be May 14, 2026, or such earlier or later date as may be determined by the Company. The Offering is subject to certain conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals and acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering approximately as follows:

approximately 40% toward product development and engineering;

approximately 35% toward sales, marketing, industry events, and business development initiatives; and

approximately 25% toward general working capital and corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities, or a combination thereof, to certain finders, as permitted by the policies of the CSE. Eligible finders may receive a cash commission of 8% and broker warrants equal to 8% of the Units sold. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises recover wasted budgets, restore data integrity, and gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent so performance can be improved with greater confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans, including statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the Company's ongoing product development, marketing, and business development initiatives, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Offering on the terms described herein or at all; the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; market conditions; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; competitive pressures in AI-powered marketing technologies; and the Company's ability to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296446

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.