Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving visibility and accountability in digital advertising, today announced that the Company will be participating in New York Tech Week 2026 during June 2026.

The Company's participation forms part of its ongoing marketing, industry engagement, and educational activities within the technology, advertising, and media sectors.

New York Tech Week 2026, taking place in New York City, brings together founders, operators, developers, investors, and technology companies across artificial intelligence, software, and digital infrastructure industries.

Management expects the event to provide opportunities to engage with technology companies, media platforms, advertisers, and industry participants regarding developments in artificial intelligence, advertising technology, and digital media operations.

"Artificial intelligence and automation continue to influence how technology and media platforms approach performance, workflows, and digital visibility," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "New York Tech Week provides an opportunity to participate in industry discussions relating to developments across artificial intelligence, advertising technology, and digital infrastructure."

BrandPilot AI representatives expect to participate in meetings, networking activities, and industry discussions throughout the event.

References to third-party organizations, conferences, and industry participants are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement, partnership, or formal affiliation with BrandPilot AI beyond participation in the event.

The Company does not expect its participation in the event to have a material impact on its operations or financial performance.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying inefficiencies and improving visibility into digital advertising performance for enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which is designed to identify potentially inefficient branded search spend that may inflate advertising costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which supports advertisers seeking additional visibility into invalid traffic activity; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

BrandPilot operates as an independent performance and validation layer intended to help enterprises improve visibility into advertising performance, campaign efficiency, and advertising data quality.

For more information, visit www.brandpilot.ai.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements regarding, among other things, the Company's participation in industry events, industry engagement initiatives, strategic positioning within the advertising technology sector, and discussions relating to artificial intelligence, media performance, advertising workflows, and digital infrastructure are considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes within the digital advertising and advertising technology industries; the pace of adoption of AI-driven technologies within advertising and media markets; changes to digital advertising platforms, algorithms, or policies; competitive pressures within the advertising technology sector; the Company's ability to continue developing and commercializing its technology solutions; and the Company's ability to achieve its business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298856

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.