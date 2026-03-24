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WKN: A41WY8 | ISIN: US76135L8046 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.03.26 | 17:43
1,190 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REVELATION BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REVELATION BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc.: REMINDER: Revelation Biosciences to Host Fireside Chat at 38th Annual Roth Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) (the "Company" or "Revelation"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation to optimize health, today announced a reminder of its participation in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. PT, as part of the 38th Annual Roth Conference, in Dana Point, CA.

The fireside chat will be webcast live here and available on our Investors section of the Revelation Biosciences website, www.RevBiosciences.com, after the meeting.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on rebalancing inflammation using its proprietary formulation, Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini as a treatment for acute kidney injury, a treatment of chronic kidney disease, prevention of post-surgical infection, and a treatment to reduce hyperinflammation and infection associated with severe burn.

For more information, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

Company Contacts

Mike Porter
Investor Relations
Porter LeVay & Rose Inc.
Email: mike@plrinvest.com

Chester Zygmont, III
Chief Financial Officer
Revelation Biosciences Inc.
Email: czygmont@revbiosciences.com

SOURCE: Revelation Biosciences Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/reminder-revelation-biosciences-to-host-fireside-chat-at-38th-annual-1151088

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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