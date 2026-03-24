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WKN: A3E2GA | ISIN: BMG0360L1349 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
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ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.: Altamira Therapeutics Announces Release Date for 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Altamira Therapeutics ("Altamira" or the "Company") (OTCID:CYTOF) today announced that it will release its annual report and financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on March 31, 2026 at 9 am EDT.

About Altamira Therapeutics
Altamira Therapeutics is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient nucleic acid delivery (xPhore platform). The versatile delivery platform is suited for different nucleic acid modalities, including siRNA, mRNA, circRNA, as well as DNA, and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. The Company has two proprietary flagship programs based on xPhore and siRNA payloads: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake in Altamira Medica AG, which commercializes Bentrio, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis, and owns several assets for CNS indications which it intends to partner / divest. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Investor Contact:

Hear@altamiratherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/altamira-therapeutics-announces-release-date-for-2025-annual-report-a-1151147

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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