Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.: Altamira Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Expanding nucleic acid delivery business with new applications

Ongoing optimization of cost structure

Advancing plans for spin-off of nucleic acid delivery business and continuing strategic repositioning

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. ("Altamira" or the "Company") (OTCID:CYTOF), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing nucleic acid delivery technology for targets beyond the liver, today provided a business update and reported its full year 2025 financial results.

"2025 was marked by substantial progress in our nucleic acid delivery business and in our strategic repositioning," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics, founder, Chairman, and CEO. "Notably, we could demonstrate that our versatile xPhore delivery platform works well also with circular RNA and DNA, filed additional patents, advanced development projects with our partners and signed up new ones. In addition, we progressed with the preparations for the previously announced spin-off of the nucleic acid delivery business and continued to optimize our cost structure."

Nucleic Acid Delivery

In 2025, Altamira extended its offerings for partners in the biotech and pharma industry through the addition of GenePhore, the adaptation of the xPhore technology platform for DNA delivery. In vitro experiments had demonstrated efficient transfection of cells and reliable expression of the encoded proteins. Delivery of DNA molecules such as plasmids has remained a major challenge; potential applications for GenePhore include DNA vaccines, gene editing, or protein replacement therapies. GenePhore complements the Company's offerings for different RNA modalities: OligoPhore for short RNA, SemaPhore for linear mRNA and CycloPhore for circular RNA.

Meanwhile, Altamira progressed with the development of the xPhore platform towards industrial applications, including further improvements of formulations, manufacturing processes and stability. In addition, the Company together with its collaboration partners advanced the evaluation of specific xPhore-based nanoparticles for feasibility and efficacy. Upon positive outcomes from these evaluations, Altamira and its partners intend to discuss and negotiate licensing agreements.

The Company intends to grow the nucleic acid delivery business, which it operates through its Swiss subsidiary Altamira Therapeutics AG ("ATAG"), by involving private equity investors for its funding. Altamira aims to spin off a majority of ATAG's share capital and completed in 2025 the process for the legal and organizational carve-out of the entity. During the year, ATAG raised a total of $0.7 million through mandatory convertible loans which will be converted into ATAG shares in the context of an equity funding round planned for 2026.

Other Business Activities

The Company's associate Altamira Medica AG ("Medica" 49% ownership) reached important milestones in 2025 with Bentrio, a drug free, preservative free nasal spray for the prophylaxis and treatment of allergic rhinitis. During the fourth quarter, the product was cleared for marketing under the European Union's new Medical Device Regulation (MDR). In addition, Medica obtained marketing approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for Bentrio, allowing its partner Nuance Pharma ("Nuance") to launch the product in Mainland China in 2026. Related to this milestone, Medica was entitled to receive a $1 million milestone payment from Nuance.

Further, Altamira continued to explore potential partnering options for its various preclinical and clinical development stage assets for CNS indications, including AM-111 (acute sensorineural hearing loss; orphan indication), AM-125 (acute vestibular syndrome and potentially other CNS disorders) and AM-102 (epilepsy and other CNS disorders).

Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Outlook

Total operating loss from continuing operations decreased from $6.9 million in 2024 to $4.4 million in 2025. Research and development expenses were $2.0 million in 2025 vs. $3.7 million in 2024. General and administrative expenses decreased from $3.2 million in 2024 to $2.6 million in 2025.

The Company recorded net finance income of $1.2 million in 2025 compared to a net finance expense of $0.8 million in 2024. The Company's 49% associate Altamira Medica AG contributed income of $0.3 million in 2024 vs. a charge of $0.8 million in 2024.

The Company's net loss for 2025 was $3.0 million compared with $8.5 million in the previous year or $0.55 vs. $2.99 per common share.

Shareholders, equity was $3.0 million at the end of 2025 vs. $6.6 million at the end of 2024.

Upon completion of the planned spin-off of its ATAG subsidiary and based on the Company's decision to terminate the registration of its common shares and its reporting duties with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Altamira expects its operating expenses to decrease significantly in 2026. The Company intends to update its financial guidance as and when material new information will become available.

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in US$)

2025 2024 Other operating income 117,443 75,292 Research and development (1,998,725 ) (3,727,005 ) General and administrative (2,561,879 ) (3,199,201 ) Operating loss (4,443,161 ) (6,850,914 ) Finance income 1,329,311 3,327 Finance expense (152,952 ) (836,788 ) Share of loss of an associate 303,003 (773,373 ) Loss before tax (2,963,799 ) (8,457,748 ) Income tax gain - - Net loss attributable to owners of the Company (2,963,799 ) (8,457,748 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit liability, net of taxes of $0 517,747 (250,448 ) Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences, net of taxes of $0 (1,599,800 ) 445,295 Share of other comprehensive income of an associate 57,955 19,295 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of taxes of $0 (1,024,098 ) 214,142 Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners of the Company (3,987,897 ) (8,243,606 ) Loss per share1 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.55 ) (2.99 )

(1) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: 2025: 5,369,151; 2024: 2,832,299.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As of December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in US$)

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Property and equipment 91,666 100,000 Right-of-use assets 255,135 349,905 Intangible assets 4,627,072 4,627,072 Other non-current financial assets 118,998 103,345 Investment in an associate 2,591,368 1,931,335 Total non-current assets 7,684,239 7,111,657 Current assets Other receivables 67,793 351,331 Prepayments 186,708 190,524 Cash and cash equivalents 464 998,624 Total current assets 254,965 1,540,479 Total assets 7,939,204 8,652,136 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 11,431 9,324 Share premium (1,321,948 ) (1,522,747 ) Other reserves 9,416,967 11,109,165 Accumulated deficit (5,058,259 ) (3,030,636 ) Total shareholders, equity/(deficit) attributable to owners of the Company 3,048,191 6,565,106 Non-current liabilities Non-current lease liabilities 121,514 238,691 Employee benefit liability 349,381 684,075 Total non-current liabilities 470,895 922,766 Current liabilities Loans 1,143,759 - Derivative financial instrument 65,634 - Current lease liabilities 151,981 122,362 Trade and other payables 1,949,980 552,049 Accrued expenses 1,108,764 489,853 Total current liabilities 4,420,118 1,164,264 Total liabilities 4,891,013 2,087,030 Total equity and liabilities 7,939,204 8,652,136

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient nucleic acid delivery (xPhore platform). The versatile delivery platform is suited for different nucleic acid modalities, including siRNA, mRNA, circRNA, as well as DNA, and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. The Company has two proprietary flagship programs based on xPhore and siRNA payloads: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake in Altamira Medica AG, which commercializes Bentrio, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis, and owns several assets for CNS indications which it intends to partner / divest. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the success of strategic transactions, including licensing or partnering, Altamira's need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira's intellectual property position and Altamira's financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, spin-offs, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira's capital structure. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Hear@altamiratherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.

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