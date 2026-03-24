Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - The Board of Directors of Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQX: SITKF) ("Sitka" or "Sitka Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Caroline Hendrick to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Ms. Hendrick is an experienced corporate and securities lawyer with expertise in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions. She advises public and private companies, particularly in the mining industry, on financing transactions, mineral property acquisitions, and corporate governance. Ms. Hendrick brings a practical perspective to the Board on regulatory, governance, and capital markets matters. Ms. Hendrick holds a bachelor's degree from Western University and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Windsor and the University of Detroit Mercy. She is admitted to practice in British Columbia and New York.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Hendrick to Sitka's Board of Directors," commented Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka Gold. "Through her role at Dumoulin Black LLP, Ms. Hendrick has proven herself as an invaluable advisor who is deeply familiar with Sitka's business development. Her strong work ethic and highly relevant expertise will help strengthen Sitka as we continue to grow as a company and advance our flagship RC Gold Project in the Yukon."

In connection with the appointment of Ms. Hendrick to the Board, the Company has granted Ms. Hendrick 400,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.81 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Additionally, the Company announces that Greg Dawson and Peter Maclean have resigned as directors of the Company. The Board sincerely thanks Mr. Dawson and Mr. Maclean for their contributions over the years and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

Cor Coe, CEO and Director commented, "Mr. Dawson and Mr. Maclean were both instrumental in helping steer Sitka from its early days as a small grassroots exploration company to a leading junior exploration company with significant gold resources. On behalf of Sitka and the Board of Directors, we thank them for their service and appreciate the numerous contributions made during their tenure as Board members."

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

Kinvestor's Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference, Virtual: March 26, 2026

Canaccord Global Metals and Mining Conference: Henderson, NV: May 19 - 21, 2026

TAKESTOCK Investor Series Stampede Special, Calgary, AB: June 30, 2026

Yukon Mining Alliance - Property Tours and Conference, Dawson City, Yukon: July 12-15, 2026

*All events are subject to change.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 447 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut, all of which are 100% owned by Sitka.

A 60,000 metre diamond drilling program planned for 2026 is currently underway at the Company's flagship RC Gold Project, located in Yukon Canada, where two diamond drill rigs are currently operating.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com .

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Corwin (Cor) Coe

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding future plans, the advancement of the Company's projects and anticipated work programs, ongoing drilling activities and management's expectations and intentions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will carry out its exploration plans as currently anticipated by management. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty, risks related to exploration activities and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289655

Source: Sitka Gold Corp.