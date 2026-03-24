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WKN: 531370 | ISIN: DE0005313704 | Ticker-Symbol: AFX
Xetra
24.03.26 | 15:18
23,760 Euro
+1,45 % +0,340
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1-Jahres-Chart
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,82023,86015:43
23,82023,86015:43
PR Newswire
24.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: ZEISS expands ophthalmic workflow portfolio in Canada with enhanced diagnostic, visualization and therapeutic solutions for precision eye care

  • Expanded treatment and visualization capabilities within posterior care workflows: ICGA for ZEISS CLARUS 700 offers FA + ICG simultaneous capture to help support clinical assessment and streamline the diagnostic process; ZEISS VISULAS green, now available with ZEISS SLT, offers dependable retinal photocoagulation.
  • Ergonomic diagnostic tools support efficient workflows and streamlined examination steps: ZEISS VISUREF 600 wavefront refraction consolidates multiple assessments to support efficiency and reliable results; ZEISS VISUCORE 500 all-in-one combined refraction unit helps save space and increase efficiency.
  • Enhanced therapeutic care improves ZEISS Cataract Workflow: ZEISS VISULAS yag new-generation, therapeutic laser provides anterior segment photodisruption.
  • Consistent clinical review with new digital data management offerings: ZEISS FORUM subscription packages offer an agile, integrated solution that grows with the clinic.

"ZEISS is proud to expand access to advanced therapeutic lasers, diagnostic technologies, and digital workflow solutions in Canada. These innovations help enhance patient care across our clinical workflows and reflect our commitment to supporting eye care professionals with integrated solutions which offer tools that support them in making informed care decisions, improving practice efficiency, and delivering better outcomes for patients across the country," says Bryan Rossi, President of ZEISS Canada.

Expanded treatment and visualization capabilities within posterior care workflows

ZEISS has added diagnostic and therapeutic features for use within established clinical workflows. Supporting clinical assessment with advanced imaging and workflow tools, the CLARUS 700 with ICGA provides high-resolution early-phase to late-phase ultra-widefield imaging for both retina and glaucoma care. New features include standalone ICG, simultaneous FA-ICG capture, and an added movie mode for all angiography modalities: standalone FA, standalone ICG, and simultaneous FA-ICG. Additionally, this year marks the 100-year anniversary of advancements in ZEISS fundus imaging. In 1926, ZEISS and Johan Nordenson released the first commercially available fundus camera, laying the foundation for a century of innovation in ocular imaging technology.

Now available with ZEISS SLT as a first-line treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma, the VISULAS greenfrom ZEISS delivers dependable retinal photocoagulation to support procedures for diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears, and other chorioretinal indications. Helping clinicians work quickly and comfortably, the ZEISS VISULAS green allows clinicians to monitor parameters such as laser power, pulse duration, and spot size without taking their eyes off the patient or the treatment area. While viewing parameters in the eyepiece, the ZEISS VISULAS green has a TouchControl center switch to adjust laser energy or other settings simultaneously. Additionally, the therapeutic laser automatically generates treatment summaries that can be exported directly to the ZEISS FORUM data management system for a paperless record. The ZEISS VISULAS green is compatible with digital workflow tools such as ZEISS FORUM.

Ergonomic diagnostic tools support efficient workflows and streamlined examination steps

Now available in Canada, the ZEISS VISUREF 600 and ZEISS VISUCORE 500 refraction devices support a streamlined workflow for reliable refraction diagnoses in optometry clinics. The VISUREF 600from ZEISS consolidates multiple assessments into one to offer refraction workflow tools from fast, reliable pretests to data-driven subjective refraction-delivering higher diagnostic confidence, more consistent prescriptions, and a cohesive, step wise workflow experience from first measurement to tailored lens consultation. Intuitive ergonomics and scalable configurations help standardize protocols across teams and boost throughput, while modern connectivity helps elevate patient satisfaction and trust in clinical outcomes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940703/ZEISS_VISUCORE_500.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940704/ZEISS_VISULAS_green.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940705/ZEISS_VISULAS_yag.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940706/ZEISS_VISUREF_600.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940707/ZEISS_CLARUS_700__with_ICGA_modality.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940708/ZEISS_FORUM.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546786/ZEISS_v1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeiss-expands-ophthalmic-workflow-portfolio-in-canada-with-enhanced-diagnostic-visualization-and-therapeutic-solutions-for-precision-eye-care-302723006.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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