

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's industrial producer price inflation increased in February after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.



The industrial producer price index rose 5.5 percent yearly in February, faster than the 4.6 percent increase in the previous month.



The annual price growth in the metal industry accelerated to 5.2 percent from 0.2 percent, and that for food products rose slightly to 7.4 percent from 7.3 percent. Meanwhile, the price growth in marine products eased to 17.5 percent from 19.8 percent.



The price index for exported products grew 5.8 percent, and those for domestic industries climbed by 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 1.7 percent, after rising only 0.2 percent in January.



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