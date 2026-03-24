EQS-Ad-hoc: Sibanye Gold Limited / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other

Sibanye Gold Limited: USD 500,000,000 4.250 per cent. Guaranteed Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2028



24-March-2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stillwater Mining Company (the "Company")

USD 500,000,000 4.250 per cent. Guaranteed Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2028

(ISIN: XS2725834043) The Company announces that it has given notice to holders of its outstanding USD 500,000,000 4.250 per cent. Guaranteed Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2028 (ISIN: XS2725834043) (the "Bonds") that, the Conversion Price of the Bonds has been adjusted with effect from 18 March 2026 from USD 1.3367 to USD 1.3054, as a result of the Dividend of R1.3100 payable per Ordinary Share to Shareholders of record on 20 March 2026. Capitalised terms used herein not otherwise defined herein have the meanings set out in the Trust Deed (including the terms and conditions of the Bonds) relating to the Bonds dated 28 November 2023. Contact James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate affairs

email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com

+27 83 453 4014 www.sibanyestillwater.com



End of Inside Information



24-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News