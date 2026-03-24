EQS-Ad-hoc: Sibanye Gold Limited / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other
Stillwater Mining Company (the "Company")
The Company announces that it has given notice to holders of its outstanding USD 500,000,000 4.250 per cent. Guaranteed Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2028 (ISIN: XS2725834043) (the "Bonds") that, the Conversion Price of the Bonds has been adjusted with effect from 18 March 2026 from USD 1.3367 to USD 1.3054, as a result of the Dividend of R1.3100 payable per Ordinary Share to Shareholders of record on 20 March 2026.
Capitalised terms used herein not otherwise defined herein have the meanings set out in the Trust Deed (including the terms and conditions of the Bonds) relating to the Bonds dated 28 November 2023.
Contact
James Wellsted
www.sibanyestillwater.com
End of Inside Information
24-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sibanye Gold Limited
|Welteverden Park
|1709 Johannesburg
|South Africa
|ISIN:
|XS2725834043
|WKN:
|A3LRPL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|2296136
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2296136 24-March-2026 CET/CEST