Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Brookmount Gold (sic. Brookmount Explorations Inc.) (OTC PINK:BMXI), a gold exploration and production company, is pleased to announce its financial results for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2025.

FY 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for twelve months reached $19.75 million, an increase of 7% over the corresponding result in fiscal 2024 of $18.45 million. Revenue was comprised entirely of production of gold from mining operations. During 2025, despite a significant reduction in volume of gold produced, the Company increased its revenue, primarily in reflection of the consistently higher gold price over the year as compared with 2024. Gold produced for the year totalled 4,500 oz as compared with 6,500 oz in 2024, as production ramped up from the volumes at the beginning of the ownership restructuring event early in the year, which reduced the number of operating shafts at Talawaan.

Gross Profits increased by 8.7% to $13.43 million compared to $12.35 million for fiscal year 2024, against a net operating margin as a percentage of sales at 68%, compared with 66% in 2024.

Interest charge was higher during the year at $384,000 compared with $164,000 for 2024 predominately as a result of drawdown under lines of credit utilized in the takeover process.

Net income for the year was $9.531 million or $0.027c Earnings Per Share (EPS), based on the outstanding share count on 11/30/25 of approximately 350 million. This represents a 3%% increase from the $9.2 million net income achieved in FY23. This is primarily a reflection of the significant increases in gold sales prices over the year.

Cash on balance at year end totalled $584,000 compared to $339,000 on 11/30/24. Importantly both inventory of gold on hand and Property Plant & Equipment (PPE), increased significantly as a result of the increasing gold price, with strategic development of inventory, and for PPE a significant investment in new equipment to improve worker output utilizing funding from the recently closed Reg.A offering.

Land usage rights increased significantly as additional mining areas at Talawaan were acquired, including previously unimproved land for construction of the Company's own processing facilities. Completion of these facilities, including 16 state-of-the-art ball mills, plumbing, tailing pond, 4 large scale processing tanks and associated infrastructure is anticipated by the end of June and will result in significant operational savings and bottom line performance through elimination of a variable expense representing up to around 30% of production costs.

We are moving to rapidly increase the number of operating tunnels at the property from the current level of 12 tunnels from 2 shafts, to 30 tunnels from 3 shafts. This will effectively triple the volume of ore extracted for processing. This forecast production level was built into the planning process for our new processing plant

In commenting on these results, Nils Ollquist CEO stated: "This year sees the first full year of our Talawaan operation as a wholly owned subsidiary. The initial dip in production and sales during the first part of the year was expected, as our operations were refocusing on a smaller number of operating tunnels with a new mining crew brought in from Java. Our work team has performed well and, of course, while the gold price increases we witnessed during the year were both historic and exceptional, they also enabled us to offset a reduction in output with a higher level of sales for the year.

Significant capital has been invested in both acquisition of new acreage at Talawaan and reserved for completion of our processing plant which is now well into the construction phase.

With respect to the North America Gold transaction, we are now completing the rounding out of the asset portfolio with additional high value acquisitions in Canada and western states of the US. These acquisitions will be announced in the next few weeks as we prepare for registration and listing of the company in the first half of this year."

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About Brookmount Gold

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing company quoted on OTC Markets in the United States (OTC: BMXI). With operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America, the company is focused on building production of existing assets to scale, in addition to acquiring and developing additional high quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Website: https://www.brookmountAu.com Corporate Contact: corporate@brookmountAu.com

Social Links: BrookmountAu X (Former Twitter): https://x.com/brookmountgold

SOURCE: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

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