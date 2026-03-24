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WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 11:39
365,50 Euro
+2,90 % +10,30
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
364,40366,0015:01
364,50366,3014:57
ACCESS Newswire
24.03.2026 14:38 Uhr
86 Leser
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Trane Technologies Exceeds DOE Heating Capacity Requirements in Commercial Building HVAC Technology Challenge

SWORDS, IE / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today announced it has successfully completed all required laboratory testing for both its rooftop units (RTUs) in the 10-14 and 15-25 ton capacity ranges submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Commercial Building HVAC Technology Challenge.

The company also received additional recognition on the smaller RTU from the DOE as the only manufacturer exceeding the challenge's optional heating capacity and efficiency requirements for Improved Cold Climate Performance.

The DOE's Commercial Building HVAC Technology Challenge encourages manufacturers to develop innovative RTUs that meet an advanced technology specification designed to help organizations achieve their cost, energy and reliability goals. Energy-efficient rooftop units with vapor compression technology can reduce energy costs by up to 50% compared with conventional rooftop units.

With testing now complete, Trane Technologies has advanced to the next phase of the challenge, which includes two field trial installation sites in Bensenville, Illinois and Kenosha, Wisconsin. These real-world demonstrations will further validate system performance, reliability, and energy-saving potential.

"Being recognized as the only manufacturer to exceed the DOE's optional cold climate performance requirement is a powerful testament to the deep technical expertise and customer-focused innovation that drive our team every day," said Holly Paeper, President, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. "As we move into field trials, we're excited to work with the DOE to show how these next-generation rooftop units can make a tangible difference for building owners and the communities they serve."

Trane Technologies also participated in the DOE's Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge, where the Trane prototype operated reliably down to minus 23 degrees Fahrenheit-surpassing the DOE requirement. After nearly two years of field trials, the system continues to perform in extreme cold, improving comfort and delivering about 15% energy savings.

###

About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from Trane Technologies at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/trane-technologies-exceeds-doe-heating-capacity-requirements-in-commer-1151173

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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