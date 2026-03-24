CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: EU CSDSL Index - Additional Custodian (24/03/2026)



24-March-2026 / 14:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





24 March 2026

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Index Securities and CoinShares Digital Basket Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 Appointment of additional Custodian Jersey - 24 March 2026 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that, by a Cryptocurrency Custody Agreement dated 24 March 2026 between,¸inter alios, the Issuer, Zodia Custody (Europe) S.A. ("Zodia Luxembourg") and The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. (the "Trustee"), the Issuer has appointed Zodia Luxembourg as an additional Custodian. Zodia Luxembourg is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Zodia Luxembourg is a custodian wallet provider and is accordingly registered as a crypto-asset service provider under Regulation 2023/1114/EU ("MiCAR") on Markets in Crypto-Assets in Luxembourg with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. Further details of Zodia Luxembourg and the Custody Agreement with Zodia Luxembourg are set out in a supplement to the Base Prospectus dated and published today. The full document will be made available at: https://coinshares.com/etp/documents/ The Issuer also announces that, by a Deed of Amendment dated 24 March 2026 between the Issuer and the Trustee, the Security Deed has been amended to include the right of the Issuer to exercise its powers under each Custody Agreement in relation to all matters relating to any transfers of any Digital Currency to be effected by the Issuer from any digital wallet held pursuant to the terms of that Custody Agreement to any digital wallet held pursuant to the terms of any other Custody Agreement. Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the Base Prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") of the Issuer dated 13 February 2026 relating to its Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Index Securities and CoinShares Digital Basket Securities, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated 24 March 2026. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

End of Inside Information