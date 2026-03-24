

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The relief rally in global markets on Monday turned out to be short-lived as renewed worries about an escalation in the conflict dampened sentiment and pushed crude oil price higher.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the red. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading in negative territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a positive note.



The dollar index has rebounded sharply. Bond yields mostly hardened.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have changed course after Monday's massive plunge and are trading with overnight gains of more than 3 percent and monthly gains of more than 40 percent. Gold and silver are however trading with overnight losses. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,884.50, down 0.70% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,542.50, down 0.59% Germany's DAX at 22,409.95, down 0.82% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,858.08, down 0.36% France's CAC 40 at 7,684.02, down 0.55% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,521.30, down 0.95% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 52,252.28, up 1.43% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,379.40, up 0.16% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,881.28, up 1.78% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,063.71, up 2.79% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,553.92, up 2.74%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1591, down 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.3396, down 0.31% USD/JPY at 158.78, up 0.22% AUD/USD at 0.6960, down 0.71% USD/CAD at 1.3741, up 0.10% Dollar Index at 99.35, up 0.40%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.392%, up 1.36% Germany at 3.0285%, up 0.31% France at 3.759%, up 0.72% U.K. at 4.9480%, up 0.61% Japan at 2.268%, down 0.96%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $99.04, up 3.25%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $91.79, up 4.15%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,404.45, down 0.79%. Silver Futures (May) at $68.50, down 1.23%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $70,941.14, up 0.88% Ethereum at $2,162.58, up 1.67% XRP at $1.41, down 0.01% BNB at $637.35, down 0.78% Solana at $91.54, up 2.13%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News