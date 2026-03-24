

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fresh uncertainty surrounding the fate of the Middle East war and conflicting claims about the diplomatic efforts at de-escalation weighed on overall market sentiment, dragging cryptocurrencies lower in the past 24 hours. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has declined more than 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours.



The decline in the price of cryptocurrencies comes amidst a rebound in the prices of crude oil, a resurgence in the U.S. dollar, a spike in bond yields and a retreat in equity market benchmarks. Precious metals like gold and silver are also trading below the flatline.



Meanwhile, the CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market edged down to 31 from 32 a day earlier, Both the readings denote sentiment in the 'fear' territory.



Losses were limited by renewed hopes of institutional support to the cryptocurrency market. Data from Coinglass showed Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR) on Monday acquiring 1,031 Bitcoins worth $77 million. The leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Michael Saylor has lifted its total holdings of Bitcoins to 762,101 or 3.63 percent of Bitcoin's total supply. The average cost of the holdings has reduced to $75,694, from $75,696 earlier. With this acquisition, the Bitcoin Holdings of Public companies has increased to 1.17 million or 5.8255 percent of Bitcoin's circulating supply.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has declined 1.6 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.4 trillion. Market capitalization of meme category cryptocurrencies has gained almost half a percent in the past 24 hours. Market capitalization of the AI& Big Data category has slipped 3.8 percent in the past 24 hours amidst a decline of more than 55 percent in the price of 66th ranked Siren (SIREN).



The 24-hour trading volume has dropped 17 percent to $94 billion. Around 48 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent whereas 14 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.



Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency currently commands 58.33 percent of the overall crypto market. Ethereum, the leading alternate coin accounts for a share of 10.73 percent of the overall crypto market. With a market capitalization of $320 billion, stablecoins account for 13.35 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.7 percent lower at $70,043.57. The current price is around 44 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 5.5 percent in the past week and is still saddled with losses of 20 percent till date in 2026. The 24-hour trading ranged between $71,623.91 and $69,753.35.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $167 million on Monday versus net outflows of $52 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $161 million followed by Fidelity Wise origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that recorded net inflows of $42 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum (ETH) lost 1.75 percent overnight as it traded at $2,136.43. The leading alternate coin is trading 57 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,186.20 and $2,118.19.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $16 million on Monday from $42 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $16 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has slipped one notch to the 65th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) declined 2.3 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $631.09. BNB is trading 54 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) lost 3.2 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.40, around 64 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) erased 1.9 percent overnight to $89.64. SOL's current price is around 70 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall however gained 0.21 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3098. The trading price is 30 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) slipped 0.80 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0934. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) dropped 0.5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $38.47, around 35 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



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