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WKN: A3C7S5 | ISIN: FI4000512678 | Ticker-Symbol: M36
Stuttgart
24.03.26 | 17:02
4,780 Euro
-2,45 % -0,120
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEMONSOFT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEMONSOFT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7505,02017:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 14:45 Uhr
37 Leser
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Lemonsoft Oyj: The Board of Directors of Lemonsoft Oyj decided on the third performance period of the share-based incentive plan

Lemonsoft Oyj | Company Release | March 24, 2026 at 15:40:00 EET

The Board of Directors of Lemonsoft Oyj has confirmed the terms of the third performance period of the share-based incentive plan for selected key employees of the company.

The aim of the plan is to align the long-term interests of the shareholders and the key employees, encourage management to invest personally in the company's shares, retain key personnel, and offer a competitive reward structure in which participants may earn shares based on performance and their own investment.

This Performance Matching Share Plan 2024-2028, established in 2024, includes three performance periods covering the financial years 2024-2026, 2025-2027 and 2026-2028. The Board decides annually on the commencement and detailed terms of each performance period. A prerequisite for receiving a reward is that the participant allocates or acquires a number of Lemonsoft Oyj shares determined by the Board.

The rewards for each performance period will be paid partly in Lemonsoft Oyj shares and partly in cash by the end of May in the year following the end of the performance period. The cash portion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the participant's employment or service with the group ends before the reward payment.

The performance criterion for the third performance period 2026-2028 is the Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of the company's share. The target group for this performance period consists of 6 persons, including the CEO and five members of the Management Team. The gross rewards to be paid for the third performance period correspond to a maximum total value of 142,500 Lemonsoft Oyj shares, including the portion to be paid in cash. The final number of shares depends on the participant's share acquisition and the achievement of the performance criteria.

The reward may be reduced if the limits set by the Board for the payable reward from the performance period are reached.

Further information

Alpo Luostarinen
CEO
alpo.luostarinen@lemonsoft.fi
+358 50 911 3507

Mari Erkkilä
CFO
mari.erkkila@lemonsoft.fi
+358 40 768 1415

Certified Adviser:
Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Us

Lemonsoft is a Finnish software company that designs, develops and sells ERP software solutions to streamline its customers' processes across different business lines and administration. The extensive offering of software solutions and related services enables the Company to provide its customers with holistic service. The Company's standardised and scalable software solutions are delivered mainly from the cloud and are based on the SaaS model in which customers pay a monthly service fee for the use of the software. The Company operates in the ERP software market in Finland primarily as a service provider for SMEs. The Company's customer base consists of customers from especially industrial manufacturing, wholesale and retail, professional services automation, construction and accounting.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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