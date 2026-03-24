Comcast: Jacksonville Military Moms Receive Surprise Gifts at Golf-Inspired Operation Shower

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Days before The PLAYERS Championship kicked off at TPC Sawgrass, 40 military moms and moms-to-be gathered with their loved ones inside Patriot's Outpost for a special event. Operation Shower enlisted support from Comcast Business to help celebrate these families and welcome their little ones into the world with surprise after surprise. The organization hosted a big, beautiful baby shower for the moms-to-be, creating a joyful moment during such an important time in their lives.

Operation Shower's mission is to host fun-filled baby showers for military families to ease the stresses of deployment and separation. Comcast Business sponsored the golf-themed event and provided the new parents with brand-new laptops.

Two of the parents being celebrated, Kindal Cochran and Durell Bennett, were thrilled to learn that every family in attendance would be receiving a new laptop, courtesy of Comcast Business. Both Naval servicemembers, serving 12 and 15 years respectively, the couple is expecting a baby boy. Their energy was contagious.

"It's wonderful to feel love from people who don't even know you, they just appreciate you," Cochran said. "Receiving the laptop is amazing. I'm currently finishing up my bachelor's degree in business management & administration and starting another course soon, so this will really help me."

Another expectant mother, Savannah Bathis, attended the event with her niece. She and her husband both serve in the Navy. Her husband is currently deployed in the Middle East. She saw the new laptop as another way to connect with him.

Naval Servicemember Savannah Bathis celebrates her new laptop as she prepares for her family addition.

"Since my husband won't be home when I give birth, I'm hoping this laptop will help me stay in touch with him," Bathis said. "I'll be handling a lot on my own, and having this will make it easier to find support and resources."

Michelle Oyola McGovern, Vice President of Government Affairs at Comcast Florida, attended Operation Shower and spoke about Comcast Business's gift for the moms in the room.

"The person who needs to be connected more than anyone is a mom. Moms need to be able to connect with their spouses overseas. They need a laptop to upload and share baby pictures," McGovern said. "Taking care of the moms is just as important as taking care of the babies."

The families at Operation Shower went home with everything they could need for their new babies including baby bouncers, diaper trash cans and strollers.

Gifts piled up for military moms at Operation Shower.

Comcast Business technicians Ken Merritt and Brandon Booth joined Operation Shower to help families unable to bring all their gifts home in their car. They loaded up Comcast Business trucks with items and personally delivered them to their residences.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jacksonville-military-moms-receive-surprise-gifts-at-golf%e2%80%91inspir-1151228