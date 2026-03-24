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WKN: 856200 | ISIN: BE0003470755 | Ticker-Symbol: SOL
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 17:33
25,260 Euro
+2,60 % +0,640
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,04025,10018:15
25,02025,10018:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 17:58 Uhr
92 Leser
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Solvay S.A.: Solvay releases its 2025 annual integrated report

The Group confirms its robust model through strategic and sustainability progress

Brussels, March 24, 2025 - 5:45 pm CET

Solvay has released its Annual Integrated Report, which provides an overview of the company's financial, environmental, and societal performance for 2025.

This comprehensive document serves as a key reference for stakeholders, highlighting Solvay's achievements and delivery on its strategy as a leader in Essential Chemistry. It illustrates how the Group's unique Essential model and strategy enabled Solvay to stay the course in a challenging environment.

Throughout 2025, Solvay advanced its strategic and sustainability commitments, strengthened its competitiveness and accelerated its transformation, while delivering more sustainable solutions to its customers. The report also outlines the resilience of its results and the transformation of the company's culture, operating model and governance. It features detailed Financial statements and Sustainability statement (prepared in accordance with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive - CSRD).

The 2025 report, including the ESEF version, is available on Solvay's website in both English and French. The 2025 report on payment to governments is also available in the Regulated news section of Solvay's website.

Contacts?

Investor?relations?
Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96?
Vincent?Toussaint:?+33 6 74 87 85 65?
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations?
Peter?Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59?
Laetitia Van?Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47?
media.relations@solvay.com?

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay has harnessed the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we use, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in underlying net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachments

  • EN - 2025 payments to governments
  • Press release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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