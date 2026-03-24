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WKN: A3CQUU | ISIN: SE0015810502 | Ticker-Symbol: 7I1
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 15:25
0,208 Euro
+28,40 % +0,046
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHECKIN.COM GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHECKIN.COM GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 16:50 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Checkin.com Group AB: The Nomination Committee proposes a new Chairman of the Board of Checkin.com Group AB

Checkin.com Group (STO:CHECK) announces today that the Nomination Committee proposes the election of Erik Axelsson as new Board member and Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2026. The Nomination Committee further proposes the re-election of Alexey Kuznetsov, Tobias Lindh and Emanuel Stihl as the other members of the Board.

Erik Axelsson is the CEO of Quinary Investment AB, which since Q4 2025 has also been Checkin.com Group's largest individual shareholder.

The Nomination Committee's full proposal is presented in the notice to Checkin.com Group's Annual General Meeting 2026, which will be published in early April 2026.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

  • Kristoffer Cassel - nominated by Lessac AB
  • Johan Qviberg - nominated by Quinary Investment AB
  • Alexey Kuznetsov - nominated by Alexey Kuznetsov AB

For further information, please contact:
Martin Bäuml, CFO and head of investor relations, ir@checkin.com

Certified Adviser
Checkin.com Group's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank (publ).
Phone: +46 (0)8 588 68 570
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About Checkin.com Group

Checkin.com Group, founded in 2017, specializes in creating secure digital environments by helping businesses establish who is on the other side of the screen. The company's advanced KYC solutions streamline user registration, identification and login processes while also ensuring that the Enterprise and SME customers meet strict regulatory standards. This is achieved through a variety of advanced technologies that in real time verify user identities, assess ages, and scan official documents with high accuracy. The software also features biometric technologies to provide an extra layer of fraud prevention while enabling seamless experiences for end-users.

By offering a smooth and secure experience for users and flexibility and customer-focus for partners, the software drives both user trust and business growth. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, but operates and recruits globally to attract world-leading talent.

Checkin.com Group's share is since 2021 listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "CHECK". The company creates shareholder value and growth through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

For more information about the company visit: https://group.checkin.com/investors/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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