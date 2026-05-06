Checkin.com Group AB: Checkin.com Group Quarterly Report Q1 2026

Checkin.com Group (STO:CHECK) reports cost optimizations lifting EBITDA and cash flow amid continued negative revenue growth.

The report in brief:

(Q1 2026 vs Q1 2025)

Net revenue decreased to KSEK 14,374 (18,826), which corresponds to a growth of -24 (-12)% compared to the same period 2025. At constant currencies the growth was -20 (-10)%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 Net revenue growth amounted to -7 (10)%.

Gross profit for the period amounted to KSEK 10,611 (13,175) with a margin of 74 (70)%.

EBITDA for the period amounted to KSEK 4,141 (2,316) with a margin of 29 (12)%.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to KSEK 7,475 (4,145).

Net Revenue Retention LTM amounted to 74 (82)%.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to KSEK 15,383 (24,461).

CEO letter from the report:

It is with a blend of humility and firm conviction that I write my first CEO's Letter to you-shareholders, customers, partners, and colleagues. I took on the role of CEO for Checkin.com Group a few weeks ago, and yet I already feel what made me accept this mission: a company with genuinely valuable core competence, a team with deep domain knowledge, and a fast-growing market. This is a good starting point. But I also want to be honest: there is work to be done, and we are going to do it.

2025 was a year that confirmed that change is necessary. That change is already in motion.

What Checkin.com is - and Why it Matters

Checkin.com is a B2B SaaS company that solves one of the most regulatory complex problems in digital onboarding: verifying who a person actually is, in real-time, in accordance with shifting jurisdictional requirements, without destroying the user experience. It's difficult to do well. We do it well. That capability is the core of what we are-and it is intact.

The European market for regulatory identity verification continues to grow, driven by tightened licensing requirements and operators' increasing need to consolidate their compliance infrastructure. This is a structural tailwind. Our task is to ensure we are correctly positioned to benefit from it.

What I Have Learned - and What We Prioritize

Since I took office, I have spent the first few weeks listening-to the team, to customers, and to the numbers. What has become clearest is not that we need to do more things. It is that we need to do fewer things better. Focus is as much about what we choose as what we choose not to do - and that discipline will permeate how we make decisions going forward.

We will build a product portfolio that matches the market's actual requirements. I am clear that we cannot - and should not - try to cover everything. It is about identifying where we create the greatest value and going deeper there, rather than spreading ourselves too thin.

The commercial machinery needs to be built up. That is the honest picture, and it is not a quick fix. It is a job delivered through accumulated decisions and tactical adjustments, quarter after quarter. It requires patience - and it requires the right people in place. Therefore, one of the first concrete steps we are taking is to strengthen the commercial team. This is an investment in the company's ability to grow sustainably.

To You Who Are Shareholders

You deserve leadership that is transparent about what is required and disciplined in how it is delivered. That is what you will get. I do not intend to give you quarterly optimism without substance behind it. What I can give you is a clear commitment: we will build a company with stronger commercial discipline, a more focused offering, and a growth strategy based on the reality of the market we operate in - not on hopes.

To You Who Are Customers and Partners

Checkin.com's strength has always been in the combination of technical capability and deep compliance understanding. That strength is intact. What you can expect going forward is a company that is even clearer about what we commit to, more responsive to what you actually need, and more focused on delivery.

To You in the Team

You have navigated a tough year with professionalism and commitment. I see that, and I respect it. Going forward, you will have a leadership that is clear in its direction, quick to make decisions, and consistent in its priorities. That is what you deserve, and that is what we will build together.

Turnarounds in companies like this do not happen over a single quarter. They are built through accumulated decisions, consistent execution, and patience. That work is already underway. What you can hold me accountable for is not a dramatic change tomorrow - but a clear and consistent direction over time. That direction is being staked out now - and the first decisions have already been made.

Arif Rehman

CEO, Checkin.com Group



The full quarterly report is now published and available on:

https://group.checkin.com/investors/reports/

Webcast (Swedish)

Investors, analysts and journalists are invited to a webcast 2025-05-06 16:30 CEST where the company's CEO and CFO will present the report, followed by a Q&A session. The webcast is available through this link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/checkin-com/q1-2026/

An English version of the presentation will be published on the company's website later today.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Bäuml, CFO and head of investor relations, ir@checkin.com

Certified Adviser

Checkin.com Group's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank (publ).

Phone: +46 (0)8 588 68 570

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About Checkin.com Group

Checkin.com Group, founded in 2017, specializes in creating secure digital environments by helping businesses establish who is on the other side of the screen. The company's advanced KYC solutions streamline user registration, identification and login processes while also ensuring that the Enterprise and SME customers meet strict regulatory standards. This is achieved through a variety of advanced technologies that in real time verify user identities, assess ages, and scan official documents with high accuracy. The software also features biometric technologies to provide an extra layer of fraud prevention while enabling seamless experiences for end-users.

By offering a smooth and secure experience for users and flexibility and customer-focus for partners, the software drives both user trust and business growth. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, but operates and recruits globally to attract world-leading talent.

Checkin.com Group's share is since 2021 listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "CHECK". The company creates shareholder value and growth through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

For more information about the company visit: https://group.checkin.com/investors/

This information is information that Checkin.com Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-06 11:30 CEST.