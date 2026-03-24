Fosun Pharma Announces 2025 Annual Results

Innovation and Globalization Propel Fosun Pharma's High-Quality Growth

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 24 March, 2026, Fosun Pharma ("the company", stock code: 600196.SH; 02196.HK), an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical and healthcare group, announced its 2025 annual operating results (the reporting period).

Powered by the dual engines of innovation and globalization, Fosun Pharma achieved total operating revenue of RMB 41.662 billion, up 1.45% year-on-year. Of this, revenue from innovative drugs reached RMB 9.893 billion, rising 29.59% year-on-year; overseas revenue amounted to RMB 12.977 billion, growing 14.87% year-on-year. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB 3.371 billion, up 21.69% year-on-year; recurring net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to RMB 2.34 billion, increasing 1.12% year-on-year; and net cash flow generated from operating activities reached RMB 5.213 billion, up 16.45% year-on-year, further consolidating the foundation for high-quality development.

Innovative Drugs Emerge as Core Growth Engine

Revenue from innovative drugs hit RMB 9.893 billion, accounting for 33.16% of pharmaceutical business revenue, becoming the core engine of performance growth. Total R&D investment for the year amounted to RMB 5.913 billion, up 6.46% year-on-year, of which R&D investment related to innovative pharmaceuticals reached RMB 4.303 billion, a year-on-year increase of 15.98%, accounting for 80.26% of pharmaceutical business R&D investment.

High-intensity R&D investment has been translated into fruitful results. During the reporting period, 16 indications of 7 innovative drugs were approved for marketing in China and overseas markets; marketing applications for 6 innovative drug candidates were accepted, and nearly 40 innovative drug clinical trials received approval from China and overseas regulatory authorities; and multiple core products entered key clinical phases, laying a solid pipeline foundation for subsequent commercial growth. Additionally, 5 new innovative drugs were included in the 2025 National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), and the CAR-T therapy Yikaida (axicabtagene ciloleucel injection) was successfully listed in the first edition of the Commercial Insurance Innovative Drug Catalog. This not only improves patient access to innovative drugs but also further unlocks the volume potential of commercialization.

Building Differentiated Clinical Pipeline Advantages

Fosun Pharma focuses on innovative drugs as its development priority. Centering on the three core therapeutic areas of oncology (solid tumors, hematologic tumors), immune inflammation and neurodegenerative diseases, the Company continuously strengthens its pipeline construction through in-house R&D, collaborative development and licensing-in.

Oncology: In 2025, Fosun Pharma further strengthened the layout of its innovative pipeline around key indications such as breast cancer and lung cancer. The company's self-developed small-molecule innovative drug Fumaining® (luvometinib Tablet) received approval for two indications, filling the gap in the treatment of rare tumors in China; the innovative small-molecule CDK4/6 inhibitor Futuoning® (fovinaciclib citrate capsules) was launched for two indications in China, bringing a brand-new treatment option for breast cancer patients; the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody Serplulimab Injection was approved in Europe and multiple emerging markets for the first-line treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), becoming the first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody to receive such approval in the EU and accelerating the company's globalization pace; antibody and ADC drugs such as HLX43 and HLX22 entered key clinical phases, continuously improving the echelon of the oncology pipeline. The marketing application for the second CAR-T product Brexucabtagene Autoleucel was accepted.

Immune Inflammation and Chronic Diseases: The licensed-in first-in-class innovative drug Wantile (Tenapanor Hydrochloride Tablets) was successfully approved, providing a new treatment option for chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis in China. Steady clinical progress was made for core products such as FXS7553.

Neurodegenerative diseases: Opicapone Capsules, a treatment for Parkinson's disease, was launched in the Boao Pilot Zone for innovative drugs. Fosun Insightech accelerated product upgrading and indication expansion for its Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) system. Sodium Oligomannate Capsule was incorporated into the Company's Alzheimer's disease innovative drug pipeline, with post-marketing confirmatory clinical trials underway. AR1001, an in-licensed asset, has advanced into global multi-center Phase 3 clinical trials. These initiatives further enriched the Company's product pipeline in the neurodegenerative disease sector.

Breakthroughs in Cutting-Edge Technologies and Two-way Licensing

On the basis of consolidating core technology platforms including antibodies, ADCs, small molecules, and cell therapy, Fosun Pharma is strategically investing in advanced fields such as radiopharmaceuticals and small interfering RNA (siRNA). The radiopharmaceutical project SRT-007 successfully initiated Phase I clinical trials, establishing a preliminary "imaging diagnosis - targeted therapy" integrated R&D pathway; in cell therapy, the autologous dual-target CAR-T product FKC289 had its clinical trial application accepted by the NMPA, continuously empowering the reserve of follow-on innovative products.

In 2025, Fosun Pharma's global resource integration capability has been significantly enhanced. The total upfront payment from out-licensing reached over US$260 million in the whole year, with potential milestone payments exceeding US$ 3.8 billion. Among them, the global licensing project of the GLP-1 target YP05002 garnered an upfront payment of US$150 million and potential total payments of US$2.085 billion, fully confirming the global competitiveness of the company's innovative R&D. In terms of collaborative development, Fosun Pharma entered into a joint development agreement with Teva for FXB0871 and established original innovation cooperation with a fund under Aditum Bio. Meanwhile, Fosun Pharma introduced multiple overseas original drugs, including Akynzeo (netupitant and palonosetron hydrochloride capsules), Pu Rui Ni (pretomanid tablets), and Daxxify (botulinum toxin type A for injection), through licensing-in, achieving marketing approval for them in China.

Globalization Moves Towards "System-centric Globalization"

In 2025, Fosun Pharma's international development achieved a strategic upgrade from "product-centric going global" to "system-centric globalization", making comprehensive breakthroughs in innovative R&D, production quality, registration and access, commercialization and academic influence, and building a global operation network covering markets such as China, the United States, Europe, Africa, India and Southeast Asia. In 2025, the company's overseas revenue reached RMB 12.977 billion, accounting for 31.15% of the total revenue, increased by 3.64 percentage points year-on-year.

Fosun Pharma has built a global R&D and production synergy registration capability featuring "leading breakthroughs in Europe and the US, and in-depth cultivation in emerging markets". The core innovative drug Serplulimab Injection has been approved for marketing in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide. In the United States, the bridging study for first-line ES-SCLC has completed enrolment, with a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission planned for 2026. Biosimilars such as Denosumab have successively obtained approvals from the FDA and the EU, marking that the quality system and registration capability of the biologic drug platform have been certified to international standards; the small-molecule innovative drug Fumaining® received Priority Review status from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) in Saudi Arabia, becoming an important fulcrum to leverage the Middle East and global markets.

Seventeen of Fosun Pharma's workshops/production lines in China have passed GMP certifications of mainstream regulatory markets such as the US, the EU and the WHO. The relevant biologic drug production lines have realized regular supply to the global market, covering China, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and other markets. Multiple injection production lines of India's Gland Pharma have passed certifications in Europe, the US, Japan and Australia, providing a solid guarantee for the stability and quality controllability of the global supply chain.

Fosun Pharma has formed a mature overseas go-global model of "independent operation + licensing authorization" running in parallel, with over 6,000 commercial personnel worldwide and established a marketing network covering over 40 countries and regions in Africa; the controlling subsidiary Sisram's marketing network covers over 110 countries and regions, while Breas covers over 50 countries and regions.

ESG Governance Recognized by Global Authorities

While achieving high-quality development of its core business, in 2025, Fosun Pharma's MSCI ESG rates were upgraded to "AA", retained its Hang Seng ESG rating of "A-" and was selected into the 2025 Fortune China ESG Influence List, being the only Chinese pharmaceutical enterprise on the list.

"In 2025, Fosun Pharma firmly implemented its corporate strategy of Innovation Driven, Deep Globalization and AI Embracement, achieving high-quality growth powered by innovative drugs and globalization." Chen Yuqing, Chairman of Fosun Pharma said, "Looking ahead, Fosun Pharma will always focus on unmet clinical needs, continue to innovate, and further deepen its layout in core therapeutic areas such as oncology, immune inflammation and neurodegenerative diseases. It will integrate innovative resources from a global perspective, drive operational upgrading with digital intelligence, and strive to become a world-leading integrator of medical innovation, creating long-term value for shareholders and providing more high-quality and accessible medicines and healthcare solutions for patients."

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Fosun Pharma (stock code: 600196.SH; 02196.HK) is an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical and healthcare group. With the mission of Better Health for Families Worldwide, we focus on developing innovative medicines, medical technologies and diagnostics as well as delivering healthcare services. Through our business partner Sinopharm Group, we have also established pharmaceutical distribution network, built a comprehensive pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem.

Fosun Pharma is dedicated to innovation and globalization. The company has established a global R&D innovation system targeting at unmet medical needs. Our strategic focus is on key therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology and inflammation, neurodegenerative diseases, and selected cardiometabolic diseases and rare diseases. This approach enables the development of high valued competitive pipelines and comprehensive healthcare solutions. Meanwhile, Fosun Pharma has consolidated its core technical platforms including but not limited to antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), small molecules and cell therapy. Additionally, we also actively advance cutting-edge therapeutic modalities such as radiopharmaceuticals and small nucleic acids. These efforts have strengthened our early-stage innovative portfolios and accelerated the transformation of scientific discoveries to drug development. Our innovative products are now available in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, including major markets across China, the United States, Europe, Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

Looking ahead, guided by the strategy of "Innovation Driven, Deep Globalization, and AI Embracement", Fosun Pharma remains committed to its core values: Care for life, Continuous innovation, Pursuit of excellence and Sustainable partnership. We strive to become a leading global healthcare innovation integrator, ensuring that the benefits of medical innovation reach more patients worldwide, and contribute to safeguarding human health.

For more information, please visit the company website: https://www.fosunpharma.com/en/

SOURCE Fosun Pharma