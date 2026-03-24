Ipsos - Appointment of Alexandre Boissy as Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Appointment of Alexandre Boissy

as Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Paris, 24 March 2026 - Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research and opinion polling companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexandre Boissy as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective April 7, 2026. Based in Paris and reporting to Jean Laurent Poitou, CEO of Ipsos, Alexandre will be responsible for overseeing Operations, the General Secretariat, Legal, Corporate Communications globally, as well as Investor Relations in coordination with the Finance Department. Alexandre will be a member of the Global Leadership Team (GLT).

He brings over twenty years of executive experience within the Air France-KLM Group, most recently serving as Executive Vice-President Corporate Secretary. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership roles, developing extensive expertise in corporate communication and institutional relations. He has worked closely with a wide range of international stakeholders including public institutions, the European Union, national governments and business partners. Alexandre led the Data, Operations Research and AI team at Air France-KLM earlier in his career, and he now brings a unique combination of strategic leadership and technical expertise.

Alexandre is a graduate of the École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in France.

Jean Laurent Poitou, CEO of Ipsos, commented: "The Horizons strategic plan we presented earlier this year sets out an ambitious roadmap to strengthen Ipsos' global leadership and accelerate our development. In this context, I am delighted to welcome Alexandre as Deputy CEO. His deep understanding of complex institutional environments and his proven leadership in periods of wide-ranging transformation will be key assets as we continue to strengthen our organisation and execute the ambitions of Horizons worldwide".

Alexandre Boissy added: "Ipsos has built a unique global position based on the quality of its expertise, its entrepreneurial culture and its long-standing relationships with clients and institutions. I am honoured to join the Group at a time when the Horizons plan is opening a new phase of development. I look forward to working with Jean Laurent Poitou and the leadership team to further strengthen Ipsos' global operations, governance and institutional engagement, and to contribute to the successful delivery of the Group's strategic ambitions".

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

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