Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of a combination of: (i) common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") each issued as a "flow-through share" (such Common Shares being "FT Shares") at a price of $0.08 per FT Share; and (ii) non-flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,200,000.

Proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will support a planned 2026 diamond drilling program targeting new Sedex discoveries - primarily zinc with associated lead, silver and potentially gallium (both zinc and gallium are considered critical minerals) - at the Company's wholly owned Indy project, located approximately 90 km southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia (the "Indy Project"). Drill permits have been received and drilling is expected to begin in May 2026.

Drilling in late 2025 discovered the B-9 Apex Zone, including a very high-grade intersection containing 20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m within a 58 m wide mineralized and altered envelope. The 2025 program achieved a 125% drill-defined strike extension of the B-9 Zone trend to 1000 m, culminating with the discovery of the Apex Zone. Untested, coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies extend for at least 1,200 m along strike from the Apex Zone, defining a highly prospective corridor of up to 2.2 km with strong potential for both extensions and new discoveries.

Each FT Share will qualify as a "flow-through share", as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The proceeds of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible expenses related to the Indy Project (the "Qualifying Expenditures") that qualify:

(i) as "Canadian exploration expenses" (as this term is defined in the Tax Act) which may be renounced by the Company pursuant to the Tax Act;

(ii) either as "flow-through mining expenditures" or, if the Company so determines, as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Tax Act); and

(iii) for FT Shares purchased by eligible British Columbia investors, as "BC flow-through mining expenditures" that meet the criteria set forth in subsection 4.721(1) of the Income Tax Act (British Columbia).

The Company plans to incur Qualifying Expenditures on or before December 31, 2027 (or such other period as may be permissible under applicable tax legislation), and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of investors of the FT Shares with an effective date not later than December 31, 2026.

Each Unit will consist of one non-flow-through Common Share and one-half (½) of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one non-flow-through Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until 4:30 pm (Pacific time) on that date that is 24 months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Expiry Time"). Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or around April 9, 2026 (the "Closing Date").

Proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for general working capital.

The Offering is subject to regulatory approvals. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder's warrants in connection with securities purchased under the Offering by investors that are found by the finder, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Certain directors or officers of the Company may subscribe for Units under the Offering. The participation of the directors and officers in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the insider participation in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the securities to be issued will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About InZinc

InZinc has discovered and is advancing near-surface exploration at the 100%-owned Indy project in central British Columbia, Canada. The extensive tenure at Indy covers 200 square km and a 30 km length of under-explored, prospective strata in central British Columbia. The Indy Project is well located with respect to road access, rail, power, port and smelter infrastructure. In 2025 the Company announced the extension of the B-9 mineralized trend to a drill defined strike length of greater than 1000 m and integrate:

Significant drill results from B-9 Apex Zone (replacement mineralization):

15.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 7.2 g/t Ag over 4.2 m, including

20.1% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 9.5 g/t Ag over 3.2 m

Significant drill results from the near-surface B-9 Discovery Zone (primary mineralization):

8.0% Zn, 2.0% Pb and 16.2 g/t Ag over 9.9 m

11.0% Zn, 2.3% Pb and 27.1 g/t Ag over 3.0 m

9.3% Zn, 2.4% Pb and 18.0 g/t Ag over 3.1 m

5.5% Zn, 0.5% Pb and 3.4 g/t Ag over 6.7 m

3.3% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 7.4 g/t Ag over 19.1 m

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the Indy belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021.

Additionally, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West Metals' (ASX) West Desert project, Utah. Through its equity investment in American West, InZinc is also exposed to a portfolio of North American base metals projects.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com

Qualified Person

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia, has approved the technical content of this news release

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events of developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as believe, expect, anticipates, intends, estimates, plans, postulate, indicate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although InZinc believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or actions, and that actual results or actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, InZinc disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

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Source: InZinc Mining Ltd.