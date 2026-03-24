FLSmidth A/S: Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Annual General Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 20-2026

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

24 March 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

On Tuesday 24 March 2026 at 4:00 p.m. CEST, FLSmidth & Co. A/S held its Annual General Meeting at Scandic Spectrum, Kalvebod Brygge 10, DK-1560 Copenhagen SV, with the following agenda:

1. The Board of Directors' report on the company's activities in 2025

2. Presentation and approval of the 2025 Annual Report

3. Approval of the Board of Directors' fees:

Final approval of fees for 2025 Preliminary determination of fees for 2026

4. Distribution of profits or covering of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report

5. Presentation of the Remuneration Report 2025 for an advisory vote

6. Election of members to the Board of Directors

7. Election of company auditor

8. Proposals from the Board of Directors:

8.1 Approval of remuneration policy

8.2 Indemnification scheme

8.3 Treasury shares

8.4 Reduction of the company's share capital by changing the nominal value of the shares

8.5 Authorisation to increase the company's share capital

9. Any other business





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Re 1: The General Meeting took note of the Board of Directors' report.

Re 2: The General Meeting approved the Annual Report 2025.

Re 3: Approval of the Board of Directors' fees:

a: The General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' fees for 2025.

b: The General Meeting approved the preliminary determination of fees for 2026.

Re 4: The Board of Directors' proposal regarding distribution of dividends with DKK 4 per share was adopted.

Re 5: The Remuneration Report 2025 was approved by advisory vote.

Re 6: The General Meeting re-elected Ms. Anne Louise Eberhard, Ms. Anna Kristiina Hyvönen, Mr. Lars Engström and Mr. Rune Wichmann to the Board of Directors. Further, Lene Skole-Sørensen was elected to the Board of Directors. Mr. Mads Nipper, Mr. Thrasyvoulos Moraitis and Mr. Christian Bruch resigned from the Board of Directors.

Re 7: The general meeting adopted the proposal by the Board of Directors to re-elect EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting in accordance with the recommendation from the audit committee.

Re 8: Proposals from the Board of Directors:

Re 8.1: The General Meeting approved the updated remuneration policy for the company's Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team.

Re 8.2: The Board of Directors' proposal to establish an indemnification scheme for members of the Board of Directors and registered members of the Executive Leadership Team was approved.

Re 8.3: The Board of Directors' proposal to authorise the company to repurchase treasury shares until the next Annual General Meeting for up to 10% of the share capital subject to a holding limit of 10% of the share capital was approved.

Re 8.4: The Board of Directors' proposal to reduce the company's share capital by reducing the nominal value of all shares proportionally was approved. Following completion of the capital decrease, the company's share capital will amount to nominally DKK 115,300,000, divided into share denominations of DKK 0.01 or multiples thereof, traded in bundles of DKK 2.00.

Re 8.5: Extension of the Board of Directors' authorisations to increase the company's share capital was approved. The authorisation is thereby extended until 24 March 2031 with a total aggregate issue of new shares of up to DKK 11,530,000.

Re 9: No other business.

The Chairman of the Annual General Meeting closed the Annual General Meeting at 4:52 p.m. CEST.

67.74% of the votes and of the share capital were represented at the Annual General Meeting.

At the subsequent board meeting, the Board of Directors elected Ms. Lene Skole-Sørensen as Chair and Mr. Rune Wichmann as Vice Chair.





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

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