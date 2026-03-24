EEII AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

EEII AG: Cancellation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of March 26, 2026



24-March-2026 / 19:49 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:

Cancellation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of March 26, 2026

Update on reverse takeover of Jubin Frères S.A. Zug, March 24, 2026 EEII AG ("EEII" or "Company"), through its board of directors, has decided to postpone the previously announced reverse takeover of Jubin Frères S.A. ("Reverse Takeover") and consequently cancels the extraordinary general meeting supposed to take place on March 26, 2026. Since the prerequisites for holding the extraordinary general meeting have not been met entirely, the meeting will be postponed. The valuation of Jubin Frères SA has been validated by the external auditor. SIX has also approved the prospectus. The consummation of the reverse takeover shall be postponed until all open issues have been resolved, presumably until May 2026. The transaction is subject to various conditions, including the negotiation and execution of definitive and binding agreements between SEH and the company, the listing of the company's currently unlisted shares, shareholder approval of the transaction and the second tranche of an ordinary capital increase in cash, completion of the capital increase in cash, and the completion of further legal, administrative, and regulatory steps. These include, among others, SIX Exchange Regulation AG's approval of the listing application. About EEII AG EEII AG is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, focusing on energy and infrastructure assets. The Company is registered in Switzerland and operationally headquartered in Zug. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term returns to shareholders through investments in strategically selected companies in the energy distribution sector, specifically retailing automotive fuels and convenience store items in form of filling stations and connected shops. The geographic focus of the investment is Switzerland and Europe. For more information visit: www.eeii.ch Stock exchange listing: SIX Swiss Exchange ( www.six-swiss-exchange.com )

Ticker symbol: EEII (CH)

Security number: 716295

ISIN: CH0007162958 Contact: EEII AG, Alpenstrasse 15, 6300 Zug, Switzerland Investor Relations: Email: Marc Comina, marc@clpr.ch Tel: +41 79 128 34 95 Disclaimer This media release serves informational purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security nor is it a recommendation to buy any security of EEII AG or any other involved party nor shall there be any offer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful. This media release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services nor under any other applicable laws and should not be treated as offering materials of any sort and is for information purposes only and may not be reproduced, redistributed or made available in whole or in part to any other person for any purpose, without the prior consent of EEII AG. In addition, investors should seek advice from their bank or their financial adviser. This media release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly in or into the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended). The securities in connection with this Transaction may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require EEII AG to prepare or register any prospectus or offering document relating to the securities in connection with the Transaction in such jurisdiction. No action has been taken or will be taken in any jurisdiction outside of Switzerland by EEII AG that would, or is intended to, permit a public offering of the securities in connection with the transaction. This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company regarding future events, and are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of EEII AG as of this date and EEII AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. EEII AG makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of such information and disclaims any obligation or liability in connection with it.

End of Inside Information