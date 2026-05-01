EEII AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

EEII AG: EEII AG publishes annual results 2025



01-May-2026 / 07:35 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules : EEII AG 2025 Annual Results Zug, April 30, 2026 EEII AG publishes annual results 2025 EEII reports a loss of CHF 1,357,889 (2024: loss of CHF 950,200) for 2025. The negative business result reflects the company's operating expenses. The intrinsic value of the share increased to CHF -0.47 as at 31.12.2025 (31.12.2023: CHF -0.59). The NAV increase has been the result of a successful capital increase on July 28th 2025 by CHF 1'476'672.20. Due to the ongoing operating costs, EEII AG faced over-indebtedness on December 31st 2025 as per art 725b. SCO, reflecting a negative equity amounting to CHF 768,876. The existing liabilities as of December 31, 2025 owed to related parties ant third parties were subordinated for a total amount of CHF 332,249. Additionally, in 2026, the main shareholder completed cash transfers totalling CHF 392,363 which were subordinated. At the date of the approval of these financial statements on April 30, 2026, including 2026 transactions and loans interests, the total of subordinated loans from related parties and shareholders amounts to CHF 832,712. The complete Annual Report 2025 and further information are available on the website www.eeii.ch; a copy will be sent to shareholders in writing upon request. https://eeii.ch/ad-hoc-announcements/2026

About EEII AG EEII AG is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, focusing on energy and infrastructure assets. The Company is registered in Switzerland and operationally headquartered in Zug. For more information visit: www.eeii.ch Stock exchange listing: SIX Swiss Exchange ( www.six-swiss-exchange.com )

Ticker symbol: EEII (CH)

Security number: 716295

ISIN: CH0007162958 Contact: EEII AG, Alpenstrasse 15, 6300 Zug, Switzerland

Investor Relations:

Email: Marc Comina, marc@clpr.ch Tel: +41 79 128 34 95 Disclaimer This media release serves informational purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security nor is it a recommendation to buy any security of EEII AG or any other involved party nor shall there be any offer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful. This media release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services nor under any other applicable laws and should not be treated as offering materials of any sort and is for information purposes only and may not be reproduced, redistributed or made available in whole or in part to any other person for any purpose, without the prior consent of EEII AG. In addition, investors should seek advice from their bank or their financial adviser. This media release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly in or into the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended). The securities in connection with this Transaction may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require EEII AG to prepare or register any prospectus or offering document relating to the securities in connection with the Transaction in such jurisdiction. No action has been taken or will be taken in any jurisdiction outside of Switzerland by EEII AG that would, or is intended to, permit a public offering of the securities in connection with the transaction. This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company regarding future events, and are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of EEII AG as of this date and EEII AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. EEII AG makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of such information and disclaims any obligation or liability in connection with it.

End of Inside Information