

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Samsung has confirmed that it will start rolling out AirDrop support through its Quick Share feature on Galaxy S26 devices this week. Surprisingly, the feature will be enabled by default.



The Quick Share feature, which first debuted on Google's Pixel 10 series late last year, allows users to easily share files across devices. With the latest update, Galaxy S26 owners will now be able to utilize AirDrop-like capabilities on their Samsung smartphones.



While Samsung's initial video demonstrated the AirDrop feature being manually turned on, the company has since clarified that it will be enabled by default once the update is available. However, users will have the option to turn off the AirDrop functionality through the Settings - Connected Devices - Quick Share - Share with Apple Devices menu.



The expansion of AirDrop support beyond Pixel devices is seen as a positive step, showcasing that more Android smartphones can facilitate cross-platform file sharing. This move also suggests that Google is confident Apple will not hinder the functionality.



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